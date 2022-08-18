ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Phoenixville Man Who Violated Court Order

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael John Kennedy, a 52-year-old from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. On August 12, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy on the charge of Contempt for Violation of Order or Agreement after...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Motorcyclist who died in Lancaster County accident identified

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. The crash between a sedan and a motorcycle occurred in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads around 7:30 p.m., police confirmed. Officers administered aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
MyChesCo

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Fentanyl and Meth Trafficker Charged

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Watson, age 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
YORK, PA
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
DUQUESNE, PA
MyChesCo

Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
SALEM, OR

