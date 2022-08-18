ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill man attempting to break own golf cart speed record

By Brett Baldeck
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record this week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH.

Robby Steen has spent the last 20 years going after the world records. His strategy was to build publicity for his business that makes electric motors for golf carts. He now has the recognition, but his need for speed remains.

“I build them, but I just can’t play golf,” said Steen.

The golf carts Steen gets his hands on aren’t for the average golfer, they are designed for speed.

In 2004 the idea to take a golf cart from the putting green to the drag strip was born. Members of the Steen family are familiar with the machines as they have been building golf cart motors for 46 years.

Future NASCAR stars learn the in and outs of motorsports from an “eye in the sky”

The Steens wanted the family business, Plum Quick Motors, to become familiar with the public.

“Me and my dad thought what better way than to drag race a golf cart,” said Steen.

The next attempt at the drag strip will be on August 17 in a golf cart that has been in the building process for the past 6 years.

“We work on it, or I work on it, on nights and weekends,” said Steen.

Steen believes his ride can go at least 150 MPH, which is more than enough to break his own world record.

Speeding down the quarter mile in a vehicle designed for the slow drive from tee to green comes with inherent danger.

“Realistically everything happens so quick, you really don’t have time to think about it in the heat of the moment,” said Steen.

His twin boys, who also help build the speed machines, always join Steen at the drag strip.

“This one is capable on paper of a lot more than the other ones have been, but it’s if it will actually stay on the track,” said Jacob Steen.

The twins know what the speed record means to their dad and family name.

“For the most part there is some excitement too and it’s kinda like a mystery even though we know what the cart is capable of. It’s just that thrill of going down the track,” said Noah Steen.

Millions of people share the thrill of speed across the world. Robby Steen is now an internet sensation, with his speed records often posted on YouTube.

Steen has become a household name to people at the Guinness Book of World Records, but ultimately he’s still just dad to his twin boys.

“I guess to me it was just like one of those normal things where it was like this is what I have grown up with. Dad runs all this crazy stuff, but then you tell people about it and they are like, ‘whoa,’” said Jacob.

Soon the boys may be the ones saying, “whoa!”. Their dad eventually plans to retire and pass off the keys, but to which of his twins is still up in the air.

“In terms of the speed I think we are both equally nervous and scared of that, I guess it would just come down to who wants to do that and whoever has the most skill to do that probably,” said Noah.

Robby Steen still has plenty of other world record aspirations up his sleeve. His goal is to break the record for the fastest power chair, power wheels car and lawn mower.

