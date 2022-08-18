Read full article on original website
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Schools welcomes back students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All the preparations are done-- it's time to start the '22/'23 school year for kids, parents, and school staff at Grand Rapids Public Schools. Open houses for several schools will be held in the coming days. Grand Rapids Public Schools is the 8th largest district...
Fox17
Gilda's Club to hold annual walk and fundraiser Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is scheduled to hold its annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s to support its cancer and grief programs. The program helps people of all ages impacted by cancer or grieving the loss of loved ones at no cost. The...
Fox17
Beloved Hudsonville bus driver passes away on 1st day of school
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students and staff at Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) are mourning the loss of one of their bus drivers. Randy Tibbe passed away after encountering a medical emergency Monday morning, school officials say. We’re told he was not driving when the incident occurred and that no students...
Fox17
Catherine's Health Center opens new clinic in Wyoming
Everyone has the right to quality, affordable, compassionate health care, and that's the vision behind Catherine's Health Center, which just opened a new clinic in Wyoming, Michigan. The clinic officially opened on August 1, offering both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services...
Fox17
State approves nearly $64M toward homelessness agencies and affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has approved nearly $64 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to be allocated toward assisting people experiencing homelessness and other at-risk Michiganders. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) says a total of $63,793,681 will go toward building affordable apartments and...
Fox17
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
Fox17
Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team. Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS. We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon...
Fox17
Berger Chevrolet hosting All GM Car Show on Aug. 26 & 27
Car enthusiasts won't want to miss Berger Chevrolet's biggest car show of the year, the 23rd annual All GM Show, taking place on August 26 and 27. On Friday, spectators can participate in Track Day at US131 Motorsports Park in Martin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only GM vehicles are allowed, with same day registration costing $20 to race your own vehicle down the track, but it's free for spectators.
Fox17
Billy Joel tribute concert coming to DeVos Performance Hall Oct. 28
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Billy Joel tribute concert is scheduled to be held in Grand Rapids this fall. Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man honors the renowned works of the iconic singer and songwriter, performed by a group of multi-talented musicians, according to ASM Global.
