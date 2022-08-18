Car enthusiasts won't want to miss Berger Chevrolet's biggest car show of the year, the 23rd annual All GM Show, taking place on August 26 and 27. On Friday, spectators can participate in Track Day at US131 Motorsports Park in Martin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only GM vehicles are allowed, with same day registration costing $20 to race your own vehicle down the track, but it's free for spectators.

