Bangor, MI

MLive.com

New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022

CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
MLive.com

10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022

DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
DECATUR, MI
Bangor, MI
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022

Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
John Glenn
MLive.com

See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022

Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
MLive.com

20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
1240 WJIM

This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America

When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
103.3 WKFR

Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure

All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
103.3 WKFR

Watch: Kalamazoo Native Catches Baby Falling from Fiery Building

When we are in a scenario where we're in danger we are operating in our flight or flight complex. This complex says that in scenarios where we are in danger, others are in danger, or danger presents itself that there will be three choices that every person makes. They will either stand there and fight to defend themselves and others, they will run to safety which is also known as taking flight, or they may go into shock and not move at all.
KALAMAZOO, MI

