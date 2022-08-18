Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022
CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
MLive.com
No matter the season, Zeeland West’s backfield is tough to catch
Zeeland West’s backfield had a big fall last season, helping the Dux average more than 43 points a game. Those Dux had a pretty big spring, too.
MLive.com
‘Ram Tough’ mentality leads veteran Galesburg-Augusta into 2022 football season
GALESBURG, MI – When Chuck Hadley took over the Galesburg-Augusta football program in March 2021, he sat down with his players and let them know they were more than their 1-14 record over the previous two seasons. Then, he congratulated the kids that decided to join the team, despite...
MLive.com
10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022
DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
MLive.com
Ground-and-pound NorthPointe Christian plans to air it out in 2022
Big changes were in store for the NorthPointe Christian football team last year when the Mustangs went to the 8-man game. NorthPointe fans are sure to notice changes this year, too, especially when the Mustangs’ offense takes the field.
MLive.com
Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022
Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
MLive.com
15 Grand Rapids area football players to watch in 2022
The 2022 high school football season will kick off Thursday, and chances are you will be hearing a lot about the players below in the weeks to come.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
MLive.com
Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022
Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
MLive.com
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
MLive.com
The don’t miss, absolutely must-see Grand Rapids football games in 2022
MLive is unveiling its annual list of must-see football games across its regions Monday, Aug. 21. Here’s the Grand Rapids list, but we have tried something new for 2022.
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former WMU hockey player pleads down in rape case
A captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team has pleaded guilty to seduction.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Watch: Kalamazoo Native Catches Baby Falling from Fiery Building
When we are in a scenario where we're in danger we are operating in our flight or flight complex. This complex says that in scenarios where we are in danger, others are in danger, or danger presents itself that there will be three choices that every person makes. They will either stand there and fight to defend themselves and others, they will run to safety which is also known as taking flight, or they may go into shock and not move at all.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Comments / 0