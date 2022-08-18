ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident

By Carolyn Giardina
 5 days ago
Streamland Media is expanding its sound giant Formosa Group with the acquisition of London-based sound facility Sonorous Trident, founded by two-time Oscar-nominated Mike Prestwood Smith and nine-time Emmy nominated Howard Bargroff. With the deal, the pair and their team will become part of Formosa Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will keep the Trident studio in Soho, London, which will use the new moniker Formosa Trident. This will be the seventh Formosa Group location in the UK.

Streamland, whose portfolio also includes the Picture Shop post business and Ghost VFX, has been on an acquisition streak. In 2021, Streamland purchased Technicolor Post for $36.5 million, as well as Sim Post for an undisclosed sum. Last month, it acquired visual effects business Ingenuity Studios .

Rerecording mixer Prestwood Smith was Oscar-nominated for Paul Greengrass’ News of the World and Captain Phillips , won a BAFTA for Casino Royale and earned a total of 10 BAFTA nominations for films including Rocket Man, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, United 93 and Billy Elliot .

Mixer Bargroff’s feature credits include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, for which he received a BAFTA nom. In television, he won a Daytime Emmy for The Letter for the King and BAFTA TV Awards for A Very British Scandal , The Night Manager and Sherlock , with the latter two also earning him multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

“This opportunity to build on our brilliant team and further expand Trident Studios into a vibrant state-of-the-art facility is fantastic,” Bargroff said in a released statement. “We have a magnificent team and creative space which we can take to a whole new level as part of Formosa Group.”

Said Formosa Group founder Bob Rosenthal in a statement. “Exceptional artists are the very backbone of Streamland Media, so we can’t wait to collaborate with this talented Trident team.”

