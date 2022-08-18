Read full article on original website
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina Andras
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian Murphy
cbs12.com
Bank of America invests $450,000 to Palm Beach County nonprofits
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bank of America announced more than $450,000 in grants to be distributed to 22 nonprofits in Palm Beach County. The grants are aimed at helping develop and educate individuals to help better their economic futures and build stability. Funding will support food programs,...
cbs12.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
cbs12.com
Defense continues their case in Parkland shooter sentencing trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The defense in school killer Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial continues their case today. On Monday, the defense claimed Cruz is "mentally ill and brain damaged," citing his late mothers abuse of alcohol and drugs and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders as reasons why he killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
cbs12.com
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Manhunt for lottery thief ends in arrest and school lockdown
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County sheriffs say a man from Virginia led them on a two-hour manhunt after he stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets, even putting a nearby elementary school on lockdown for his search. Deputies say the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Ekren, entered a Mobil...
cbs12.com
33 catalytic converters stolen from Palm Tran buses
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People are left finding new means of transportation after 33 catalytic converters were stolen from a Palm Tran Connect early Saturday morning. Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay, says the connect shuttle is different than the typical buses seen throughout the county and...
cbs12.com
Everything you need to know for the primary election
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — More than two million Floridians have cast their ballots ahead of the primary election day Tuesday. Polls are open all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Before you go, a few things to know check your registration status online, see what your sample ballot looks like and if you’re coming in person bring your photo ID, that could be anything from your driver’s license to a credit card.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Boca Raton. The ticket, for Sunday nights drawing, is one of two winners splitting a prize of $79,709.06. The ticket was sold at Publix on NE 5th Avenue. The other winning ticket was sold in Miami.
cbs12.com
Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
cbs12.com
Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
cbs12.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
cbs12.com
Rain chances increase for the end of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day, with rain chances increasing through the end of the week. We're waking up in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but a few isolated showers could move on shore to start the day.
cbs12.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
