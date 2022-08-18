ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Bank of America invests $450,000 to Palm Beach County nonprofits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bank of America announced more than $450,000 in grants to be distributed to 22 nonprofits in Palm Beach County. The grants are aimed at helping develop and educate individuals to help better their economic futures and build stability. Funding will support food programs,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Defense continues their case in Parkland shooter sentencing trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The defense in school killer Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial continues their case today. On Monday, the defense claimed Cruz is "mentally ill and brain damaged," citing his late mothers abuse of alcohol and drugs and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders as reasons why he killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.
cbs12.com

Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Elections
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Palm Beach, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Delray Beach, FL
Government
Boynton Beach, FL
Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Manhunt for lottery thief ends in arrest and school lockdown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County sheriffs say a man from Virginia led them on a two-hour manhunt after he stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets, even putting a nearby elementary school on lockdown for his search. Deputies say the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Ekren, entered a Mobil...
cbs12.com

33 catalytic converters stolen from Palm Tran buses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People are left finding new means of transportation after 33 catalytic converters were stolen from a Palm Tran Connect early Saturday morning. Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay, says the connect shuttle is different than the typical buses seen throughout the county and...
cbs12.com

Everything you need to know for the primary election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — More than two million Floridians have cast their ballots ahead of the primary election day Tuesday. Polls are open all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Before you go, a few things to know check your registration status online, see what your sample ballot looks like and if you’re coming in person bring your photo ID, that could be anything from your driver’s license to a credit card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Districts#School Safety#K12#Election Local#The School Board#The Keyes Company
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Boca Raton. The ticket, for Sunday nights drawing, is one of two winners splitting a prize of $79,709.06. The ticket was sold at Publix on NE 5th Avenue. The other winning ticket was sold in Miami.
cbs12.com

Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs12.com

Rain chances increase for the end of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day, with rain chances increasing through the end of the week. We're waking up in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but a few isolated showers could move on shore to start the day.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy