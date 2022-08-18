ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Hate crimes alleged in robberies of Sacramento Asian women

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A man and a teenager arrested in connection with robberies that targeted Asian women in Sacramento are now facing hate crime allegations, police said.

Sacramento County prosecutors this week added a hate crime enhancement to robbery charges filed against both suspects, who have been in custody since June, the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

The robberies occurred amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in California and across the country that started when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

The crimes occurred in April and May as the women were leaving shopping centers. Victims were injured in physical assaults and thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and other property were taken.

Police located a suspect vehicle and a search turned up evidence related to the robberies, police said.

Detectives then identified two suspects and arrested a 17-year-old male in Berkeley on June 15 and 20-year-old Latravion Mccockran in Sacramento on June 22.

“Detectives continued their investigation after the arrests and located additional evidence indicating that the victims were targeted due to their race,” the statement said.

On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office added the hate crime enhancement to the robbery charges, police said.

It was not immediately known if Mccockran had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Online custody records showed he was being held in a county jail Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The 17-year-old was not identified. Police noted that when he was arrested, two other individuals with him were arrested for allegedly illegally possessing handguns.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Robbery#Police#Asian Americans#Thursd
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
44K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy