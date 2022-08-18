Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 58 th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.

The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.

“Starting as a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now welcomes more than 400,000 guests from Central Texas and around the world each year for its jubilant display of lights and nightly entertainment,” a release said.

The trail features more than 2 million lights that illuminate the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels, according to the release.

The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. Other tickets are available for purchase at Austin Trail of Lights .

KXAN is one of the sponsors for Trail of Lights.

