Read full article on original website
Related
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
New drug testing business opens on Main Street in Great Bend
A new drug testing business has opened on Main Street in Great Bend. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good Times Roll Limousine & Party Services. Needing a drug test to keep up with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, they were familiar with the line of work. Now they own D & A Testing Pros LLC at 1702 Main Street in Great Bend.
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good numbers this summer at Great Bend pool
Now that the dogs had their turn, the pool season is officially closed at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. Aug. 14 was the last day the pool was open for the public to swim, but last Saturday was “Bark in the Park” where dogs were allowed to swim around.
Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (8/22)
Aug. 22 - 4 p.m. A. 2022-2023 Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing: Action Item. C. Flag Football, Outdoor Soccer, Volleyball, Pickleball,: Information Item. D. Request for Approval: Laptop Replacement: Action Item. E. Fall Timeline: Information Item. F. Dispose of Equipment: Action Item. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. IX. Other...
Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs
Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
To benefit employees, Great Bend Rec increasing taxes
The Great Bend Recreation Commission kept their mill levy flat since 2013, but on Monday the GBRC Board approved to increase their tax rate for the 2022-2023 budget. The rec’s overall mill levy for the upcoming budget will be 9.75, an increase of one mill from the year prior.
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces grant recipients
Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $15,415 was recently awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area. The Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grant supports a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and the Goldilocks Principle
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 16, indicates more severe drought conditions are moving eastward and into Barton County with little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (August 24 to 28) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Nice, but not enough to make real difference for our summer crops with maybe the exception of grin sorghum. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 26 to September 1) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Today a brief discussion of the Goldilocks effect on crops.
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Interfaith Housing announces new CEO, officer promotions
HUTCHINSON – Interfaith Housing and Community Services announced Monday that Clint Nelson was selected as their new Chief Executive Officer. Nelson has been an integral part of Interfaith for the past sixteen years. Nelson was selected by the Interfaith Board of Directors to replace the retiring Lorna Moore. Nelson...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods
Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Cop Shop (8/22)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22) At 2:21 a.m. a missing/runaway person was reported at 59 Karen Street. At 2:25 a.m. a missing/runaway person was reported at 2109 30th Street. Cattle Out. At 11:47 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway at MM...
KWCH.com
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0