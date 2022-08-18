ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17

RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s only fully vegan festival, today announced that it will host its annual “RI VegtoberFest” at Trinity Beer Garden, located at Biltmore Park in downtown Providence, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 (the rain date is September 18). “This fun one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based...
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class to be held in Jamestown

The Jamestown Fire Department (JFD), a state training facility, will be holding a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) course starting in September. This course is intended to train attendees on vital skills in pre-hospital care. The course will start in mid-September and last through...
Obituary: Nancy Lawton

Nancy Lawton, age 90, formerly of Freeborn Street, in Portsmouth, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Nancy was born in Newport to James Isaac and Lucinda (Bloomfield) Lawton. She grew up on the Point and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Boston College, and a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25

NewportFILM will screen on Thursday, August 25 Rosa Ruth Boesten’s 2022 SXSW Grand Jury award-winning film Master of Light, the moving and inspiring story of George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison. The screening will take place at Marble House, the summer cottage of Alva and William Kissam Vanderbilt built in 1888, and the recent backdrop of HBO’s new period drama, The Gilded Age.
Massachusetts marina fire, sparked by gas vapors, accidental

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital, investigators said. The fire...

