RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17
RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s only fully vegan festival, today announced that it will host its annual “RI VegtoberFest” at Trinity Beer Garden, located at Biltmore Park in downtown Providence, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 (the rain date is September 18). “This fun one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based...
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
The Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on Sunday, August 28 from Noon-6 PM. The free music festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts in Rhode Island and beyond. This year’s Festival features nationally known artists including Jake...
Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
Ann (Smith) Franklin became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury on August 22nd, 1762, making her the first female editor in the United States. The Newport Mercury dates back to 1758 and until recently was considered one of the oldest newspapers still operating in the country. Newport...
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class to be held in Jamestown
The Jamestown Fire Department (JFD), a state training facility, will be holding a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) course starting in September. This course is intended to train attendees on vital skills in pre-hospital care. The course will start in mid-September and last through...
Obituary: Nancy Lawton
Nancy Lawton, age 90, formerly of Freeborn Street, in Portsmouth, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Nancy was born in Newport to James Isaac and Lucinda (Bloomfield) Lawton. She grew up on the Point and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Boston College, and a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
NewportFILM will screen on Thursday, August 25 Rosa Ruth Boesten’s 2022 SXSW Grand Jury award-winning film Master of Light, the moving and inspiring story of George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison. The screening will take place at Marble House, the summer cottage of Alva and William Kissam Vanderbilt built in 1888, and the recent backdrop of HBO’s new period drama, The Gilded Age.
Massachusetts marina fire, sparked by gas vapors, accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital, investigators said. The fire...
What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
You won’t have to “wait” much longer … another in a line of great concerts is coming to Jane Pickens Film and Events Center later this week when The Weight Band arrives in Newport. Fans of classic rock and Americana won’t want to miss this show.
