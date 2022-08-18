ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Byron Allen’s HBCU Go Streamer Strikes CBS Stations Deal for 2022-2023 College Football Season

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1mSt_0hME3u9I00

Byron Allen ’s free streaming service HBCU Go has struck a nationwide licensing agreement with CBS stations that will run through the 2022-2023 college football season.

Under the distribution pact between the Allen Media Group-owned digital platform, which focuses on coverage of the U.S.’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), HBCU Go’s sports programming will be carried on CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations in these key TV markets: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Pittsburgh.

As a result of the new CBS stations deal, HBCU Go — which recently got the rights to air premier NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events in a pact with Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) — will be available in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% African-American households. Previously, HBCU Go set carriage deals with Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill and Marquee.

HBCU Go content is also available through HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the HBCU Go App.

Launched in 2012 and acquired by Allen Media Group in 2021, free streamer HBCU Go will kick off the new HBCU sports season Sept. 3 with a pre-season show featuring “the nation’s top gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums,” per the platform.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, added: “We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets. As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”

Take a look at the HBCU Go football schedule below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Broadcasters Boost Afternoon News in Bid To Thwart Streaming Rivals

Thinking about a job in broadcast news? The two top spots have long been co-anchoring one of the nation’s big morning programs or leading an evening newscast. These days, there appears to be room for a third. Each weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC, Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton host an afternoon hour of news that seems to be gaining traction. “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” originally launched as an entertainment-focused extension of the Disney network’s “Good Morning America,” but it has evolved. On Monday, the trio opened their hour with a look at how monkeypox is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Combate Global Exclusivo ViX+’: MMA Reality Competition Show to Hit TelevisaUnivision’s Subscription Streamer

In what sounds like a reality TV version “Cobra Kai,” TelevisaUnivision is set to release a mixed martial arts competition series — with a $50,000 prize for the winning squad of fighters — on its ViX+ Spanish-language subscription streaming service. The series comes from Combate Global, the Hispanic MMA sports franchise, and will be available on ViX+ (regularly $6.99/month in the U.S.), which TelevisaUnivision launched last month in the U.S., Mexico and across Latin America. The first six episodes of “Combate Global Exclusivo ViX+” drop Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show pits members of four MMA training gyms from Mexico, the U.S. and...
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal. The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Variety

China Box Office: ‘New Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Chinese animation film “New Gods: Yang Jian” was the top film at the mainland China box office over the latest weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opened in third place. “New Gods: Yang Jian” earned 19.8 million (RMB134 million) on its debut between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It places ahead of previous winner “Moon Man” which slipped from first to second place with a $17.8 million (RMB121 million) fourth weekend. “Moon Man” now has a $397 million (RMB2.70 billion) cumulative. “New Gods: Yang Jian” is a continuation of the “New Gods” franchise from Light Chaser Animation,...
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey, Seeking Documents About Bots and Fake Accounts

Elon Musk, in a new bid to bolster the claim that he has the right to walk away from his $44 billion bid for Twitter, issued a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter. Through the subpoena, revealed Monday in a court filing, the world’s richest individual is hoping to turn up evidence Dorsey may possess about how the social company has measured bot and spam accounts. Musk and Twitter are locked in a legal battle, playing out in Delaware Chancery Court, in which Twitter is seeking to hold Musk to the original buyout terms. Musk has argued in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Cbs Sports#American Football#Cbs#The Allen Media Group#Hbcu Go#Ncaa Division#African American#Allen Media Broadcasting#Hearst#Circle City Broadcasting#Sun Broadcasting#Tougaloo College#Hbcugo Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Tv
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’

“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said in an interview with Men’s Health. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.” While Lord Corlys is never explicitly described as white in George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” from which “House of the Dragon” is adapted, many imagined...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec

Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, a little more than a year after he was hired in November 2020 as head of security. The exec claims his termination was in retaliation for his refusal to stay quiet about the company’s vulnerabilities. Last month, Zatko filed a complaint with the SEC accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders, alleging it failed to disclose “extreme, egregious deficiencies”...
FIFA
Sportico

Comcast to Sell NBC Sports Washington RSN to Wizards, Capitals Owner

Comcast is selling one of its regional sports networks. The cable giant has a deal to sell NBC Sports Washington to its minority partner in the RSN, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, per The Hollywood Reporter. Monumental currently owns 33 percent of the RSN, and will acquire the remaining 67 percent from Comcast. Financial terms were not disclosed, though the companies say the deal is expected to close next month. NBC Sports Washington has the RSN rights to Washington Wizards NBA games and Washington Capitals NHL games, among others. Monumental, led by CEO Ted Leonsis, owns the Wizards and Capitals. The RSN is available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

‘Villains of Valley View’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Villains of Valley View” has been renewed for Season 2 at the Disney Channel, Variety has learned exclusively. The multi-cam comedy show, which hails from Disney Branded Television, follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. Season 2 will begin production this fall in Los Angeles. New episodes from Season 1 will resume airing on Oct. 7 “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

CNN Plans to Air Murdoch Documentary Originally Created for Streaming

CNN sure likes to keep ’em guessing. After canceling media-affairs show “Reliable Sources,” which often tilted at the content of Fox News Channel, CNN plans to air a previously-announced documentary mini-series about that network’s owners. “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” a seven-part documentary series previously planned for the now-scuttled streaming site CNN+, will debut on CNN”s flagship cable outlet in the fall. The original series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 25. The series was produced with The New York Times and Left/Right and is based on the New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ink Master’ Reveals Lineup of Returning Contestants Ahead of Season 14 Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Reality competition series “Ink Master” will return for its 14th season on Wednesday, September 7 in the United States on Paramount+, and the streamer has released a first-look trailer for the new season which highlights the show’s returning contestants. Tattoo artists from previous seasons will return to the show to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Competitors include Angel Rose (Season 11, 13), Bob Jones (Season 13), Chris Shockley (Season 11), Creepy Jason (Season 12), Deanna James (Season 10), Gian Karle (Season 8), Hiram Casas (Season 13), Holli Marie (Season 12), Katie McGowan (Season...
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy