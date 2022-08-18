Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
wgan.com
AG’s Office finds Augusta officer involved shooting justified
AUGUSTA (WGME) — An investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office finds an officer involved shooting in Augusta in 2019 is justified. According to a report from the AG’s Office, Augusta Police officer Sebastian Guptill was justified when he shot and injured Robert Farrington on November 24 2019.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity July 30 - Aug. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30. Victoria Burns,...
Former Franklin County ADA sentenced in connection to marijuana operation in Farmington
BANGOR, Maine — On Wednesday, Kayla Alves, former Franklin County assistant district attorney, was sentenced to two-years probation and will have to pay a $2,000 fine for her role in connection to an alleged $13 million illegal marijuana operation. Alves pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in March of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court documents allege pattern of violence and abuse by Kennebec County deputy
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Court documents released Wednesday give further insight into disturbing allegations against a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy. Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by Maine State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents. The 29-year-old has been charged with three counts of domestic violence...
wgan.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
wgan.com
Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified
Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
observer-me.com
Landowner, logger, forester resolve shoreland timber harvesting violations with Maine Forest Service
AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service has entered into administrative settlement agreements with landowner Ames Family Land Company, LLC and S.D.R. Logging, Inc., both based in Sebec, and forester Seth Roope, based in Dover-Foxcroft. The agreements resolve violations of Maine’s rules governing timber harvesting activities in shoreland areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
Back-to-school giveaway helps Augusta families in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Civic Center hosted hundreds of families Sunday for a backpack giveaway. Families were eager to get inside and take advantage of the annual event, which spans well beyond backpacks. "It's going to be important, I might cry," Jennah Dumont said. Dumont is a student...
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
wabi.tv
Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released
Sunshine returns to the region for today and the weekend. Sunshine returns to the region as high pressure build in for today and the weekend, temperatures reach the mid 70's and lower 80's. Clouds, Drizzle & Fog Overnight. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT. Low will exit the...
BREAKING: Massive Central Maine Drug Bust Yields Stolen Vehicles, Weapons, Multiple Arrests Made
According to a press release from Shannon Moss and the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police made multiple arrests and seized weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles from Central Maine on Thursday. Thursday, Maine State Police attempted to make contact with a wanted person on School Ridge Road in...
Comments / 1