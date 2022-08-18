ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

Comments / 1

Related
wgan.com

AG’s Office finds Augusta officer involved shooting justified

AUGUSTA (WGME) — An investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office finds an officer involved shooting in Augusta in 2019 is justified. According to a report from the AG’s Office, Augusta Police officer Sebastian Guptill was justified when he shot and injured Robert Farrington on November 24 2019.
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity July 30 - Aug. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30. Victoria Burns,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, ME
Crime & Safety
Farmington, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
County
Franklin County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wgan.com

Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides

The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
wgan.com

Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
I-95 FM

2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified

Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
DIXMONT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bangor Daily News
observer-me.com

Landowner, logger, forester resolve shoreland timber harvesting violations with Maine Forest Service

AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service has entered into administrative settlement agreements with landowner Ames Family Land Company, LLC and S.D.R. Logging, Inc., both based in Sebec, and forester Seth Roope, based in Dover-Foxcroft. The agreements resolve violations of Maine’s rules governing timber harvesting activities in shoreland areas.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
92 Moose

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault

According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released

Sunshine returns to the region for today and the weekend. Sunshine returns to the region as high pressure build in for today and the weekend, temperatures reach the mid 70's and lower 80's. Clouds, Drizzle & Fog Overnight. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT. Low will exit the...
DIXMONT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy