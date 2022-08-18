Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia Thompson
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
🎥 Police release video of pursuit, arrest Kan. double-murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Lawrence on Monday released police dash camera and body camera images of the July 31, high-speed chase through the community that led to the arrest of double homicide suspect 51-year-old Rodney Marshall. Click below to watch Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart explain the...
Former Kansas City church elder convicted in wife's killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
Kan. man jailed, one hospitalized after apartment shooting
ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 300 block Santa Fe in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators learned the shooting occurred at an exterior doorway...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
Kansas City man dedicates his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
Chiefs announce plans for largest Red Friday celebration in team history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs have announced details for the 31st – and largest – edition of Red Friday in franchise history. With the Chiefs opening at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video during Week 2, Chiefs Kingdom will celebrate Red Friday on Friday, Sept. 9.
KC Current trade Pickett for draft pick, allocation money
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current has acquired either OL Reign’s natural first-round pick, currently held by NJ/NY Gotham, or Gotham’s second-highest selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft and $200,000 in allocation money in exchange for midfielder Victoria Pickett. “Victoria has been an amazing player...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dirck Hoagland, J&N Ranch, Part 1
Today let’s learn about a cross-section of agriculture. Let’s talk to a cattle feeder, a timber producer, a crop farmer, a stocker cattle grower, and a beef seedstock producer. To cover all of these, we could bring together a panel of people from across the state. Or, we...
Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
Waters breaks tie with walk; Royals beat White Sox 6-4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly (1-3),...
Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
Wild-pitch walk-off spoils Monarchs' perfect road trip
LINCOLN, Neb.— Two outs stood between a perfect 6-0 road trip for the Kansas City Monarchs (54-32) Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, but a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild finish at Haymarket Park, giving the local nine a 6-5 win. Lincoln (40-47) got...
Chiefs to feature revamped offense, rebuilt defense
The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bevy of draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title revolves around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will be operating behind one of the league's best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could be in the mix down the stretch and into the playoffs, and perhaps find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.
Monarchs set HR record, but fall to Goldeyes
KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs (54-33) set a new American Association single season home run record by belting three long balls on Monday night at Legends Field, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-39) spoiled the historic night by hitting two homers of their own and pounding out 12 hits in a 7-5 win.
