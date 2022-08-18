ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Salina Post

Former Kansas City church elder convicted in wife's killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The...
Salina Post

Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Salina Post

Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
Salina Post

Kan. man jailed, one hospitalized after apartment shooting

ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 300 block Santa Fe in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators learned the shooting occurred at an exterior doorway...
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
Salina Post

Chiefs announce plans for largest Red Friday celebration in team history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs have announced details for the 31st – and largest – edition of Red Friday in franchise history. With the Chiefs opening at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video during Week 2, Chiefs Kingdom will celebrate Red Friday on Friday, Sept. 9.
Jean Peters
Salina Post

KC Current trade Pickett for draft pick, allocation money

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current has acquired either OL Reign’s natural first-round pick, currently held by NJ/NY Gotham, or Gotham’s second-highest selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft and $200,000 in allocation money in exchange for midfielder Victoria Pickett. “Victoria has been an amazing player...
Salina Post

Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
Salina Post

Chiefs to feature revamped offense, rebuilt defense

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bevy of draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title revolves around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will be operating behind one of the league's best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could be in the mix down the stretch and into the playoffs, and perhaps find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.
Salina Post

Monarchs set HR record, but fall to Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs (54-33) set a new American Association single season home run record by belting three long balls on Monday night at Legends Field, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-39) spoiled the historic night by hitting two homers of their own and pounding out 12 hits in a 7-5 win.
Salina Post

