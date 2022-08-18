Read full article on original website
Health Workers are Burnt Out
Everyone in this industry have experienced a profound sense of exhaustion, trauma, grief, fear, and frustration. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, continues to make this issue a priority with a recent article. I can wholeheartedly raise my hand and say “I am” to that title. I recently wrote on this—sharing...
Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Boost Immunity in Patients with Hematologic Cancers
A third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may allow most immune compromised patients with hematologic cancers to achieve antibody response levels similar to those of healthy adults after a two-dose series. Immunocompromized patients with hematologic cancers have experienced lower COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness. But a third dose of mRNA vaccine may...
Our Price for Not Aiming Higher: Long COVID Is Here to Stay
Guest author Seth Lederman, MD, calls Long COVID "one of the most pressing global health threats I have seen since fighting HIV/AIDS." As COVID-19 headlines ebb and flow in the United States, the virus keeps charging forward. Cases and hospitalizations are rising again in most states, and researchers are tracking...
