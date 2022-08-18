ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

By Maya McFadden, Nora Grace-Flood
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116yxH_0hME3TVn00
Nora Grace-Flood Photo Kendall Cobb Wednesday with his wheels.

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down.

Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was going the wrong way.

While turning around in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot to head in the other direction, he stopped to chat on the​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’S​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program.

Cobb, a New Haven native, rode his 250cc scooter down Dixwell with his computer protected in a bag he wore around his chest.

He bought the scooter a year ago for a ​“good price” while in search of a small vehicle that’s also ​“good on gas.”

“I wanted something that wasn’t as bulky as a motorcycle,” he said.

Typically Cobb avoids riding on highways: ​“With the two-wheel, there’s more access to injury,” he said.

He makes an exception when visiting his girlfriend in Groton. When on route to see her, he hits the highway and goes full speed.

When riding longer distances, Cobb wears a helmet that he keeps strapped to the back of his scooter.

On Wednesday, Cobb just wore a baseball cap with the understanding that he was in no particular rush to meet his computer technician. Unlike when visiting his girlfriend, he’d be riding on slower and, he suggested, safer streets.

Although it was drizzling rain on Wednesday, Cobb wasn’t concerned about slippery roads or his scooter’s lack of shelter from the elements. But he said when the rain pours, he usually pulls over and waits it out.

Cobb has been working as a prep cook at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) during the academic season for the past 20 years. He shared that he’s thinking about moving into catering work.

While on break for the summer, Cobb sometimes gets behind bigger wheels: he makes use of his commercial driver’s license (CDL) to snag truck-transport gigs.

Nora Grace-Flood’s reporting is supported in part by a grant from Report for America.

Click on the video to watch the full conversation with Kendall Cobb on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

“Exchange” Prompts Art Treasure Hunt

A garage full of treasures. A squirrel on a tightrope. A tree full of wishes. These are among the discoveries that await those who embark on The Exchange, a treasure hunt of an art show that is the brainchild of New Haven-based artists Suzan Shutan and Howard el-Yasin of SomethingProjects.
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Police Shortage Means More Overtime Spending

ANSONIA – Retirements and injuries have the police department operating at about 68 percent capacity, the department’s leaders said last week. The shortage is causing the department to spend money on overtime to keep shifts covered. “The department has always and will continue to maintain a full complement...
New Haven Independent

ACES Buys Orange St. Office Building For $975K

A North Haven-based regional arts education organization has purchased a two-and-a-half story law office building on Orange Street for $975,000, with plans to convert that site into school ​“programmatic” spaces after the current tenant’s lease runs out next year. That property sale took place on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Dunkin Donuts#Vehicles#Wnhh Fm S
New Haven Independent

Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party

Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
New Haven Independent

After Covid Hiatus, Ecuadorian Parade Returns

Billowing yellow, blue and red flags and the panpipe-filled sounds of Sanjuanito dance music filled Church Street on Sunday, as the annual Ecuadorian Cultural Civic Parade returned downtown for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 150 people turned out on foot and by motorcycle, car,...
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is getting its students ready for the school year. School officials launched the New Haven Public Schools 2022 Community Canvass, encouraging school attendance. The mayor is joined by the superintendent, educators, school staff and volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods in New Haven.
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style

Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops

(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
whdh.com

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: New 43-year lease approved for Tweed

(WTNH) – Plans to expand Tweed New Haven Airport got bumped to first class last week. The airport board approved a new 43-year lease and development deal with the company AV-Ports, which essentially runs the airport. Tweed is seeing a rebirth. Low-budget carrier Avelo has provided low ticket prices...
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy