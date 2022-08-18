ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect pleads not guilty in connection with Island City car chase

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
LA GRANDE — One of the three suspects arrested in connection with a high-speed car chase in July out of Island City pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Union County Circuit Court to all charges against him.

Demus Montez was charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and misdemeanor fleeing.

