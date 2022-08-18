ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KING-5

Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Fall Arts Field Guide

As the daylight hours start to wane, the warmth of our city’s concert halls and dance floors beckons. From the icons you already know to the deeper cuts, consider this your autumnal checklist. 1. THE OLDIE. 1932 Second Ave. The Moore Theatre, opened in 1907, is Seattle’s longest- standing...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle

SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes. "This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Ne Playland#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Amusement Park#Life And Death#Carnival#Manufacturing#The Life And Death Of#Fun Forest#Seattle Center
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Are you an over packer? Here are tips to know to get that carry on closed

SEATTLE — The worst part of a vacation, besides the pile of laundry when you get back, is packing! Not just making sure it all fits, but thinking about wardrobe options so you don't over pack. But wouldn't you know it? Stylist Darcy Camden is headed to Mexico soon...
seattlemet.com

What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
rentonreporter.com

Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton

Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
southseattleemerald.com

Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton

August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
westsideseattle.com

The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
q13fox.com

Hotter weather on the way

Seattle - Temperatures will peak in the 70s & 80s as the cloud cover slowly clears. Highs will be slightly above normal (77) and warmer than what we reached on Saturday (76)!. As we roll through the week high pressure will return and punch up our temperatures! We'll be 14 degrees above normal on Thursday as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023

After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
parentmap.com

Lady Washington Dockside Tour - Port Orchard

Come down and take a self-guided tour of the Lady Washington. Crew will be onboard to answer questions. Tours typically take 30 minutes or less. A $5 per person donation is appreciated, but we want everyone to be able to enjoy Lady Washington, so please come visit!

Comments / 0

Community Policy