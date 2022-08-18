The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly back in development... at a different studio. According to Bloomberg, one of Saber Interactive's studios in Eastern Europe has taken over the project after it was put on indefinite hold by Aspyr Media in July. Aspyr had been working on the project for years and had industry veterans, as well as people who worked on the original game released back in 2003, on board. It even finished a demo of the game to show Lucasfilm and Sony on June 30th. But a week later, the company reportedly fired design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor.

8 HOURS AGO