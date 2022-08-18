ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Former State Representative Begins New Career

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year. This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 12,000 graduate students. The Rock Hill native,...
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School

Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
WCNC

Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Tonight: Highlights from Past Weekend’s Games

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The anticipation couldn’t have been much higher for a season opener as the South Pointe Stallions took on the defending 5A Champion Gaffney Indians. Saturday at District Three Stadium was a packed house with lines at all entrances for the Inaugural Turf...
FORT MILL, SC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]

