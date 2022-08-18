Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene Heslop
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte Unlimited
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte Unlimited
CN2 Digital Dashboard – A Rock Solid School Start for Students at Castle Heights Middle
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Castle Heights Middle School says it is super appreciative of its community partners and they want to give a special thanks to Lakewood Baptist Church for providing supplies to help our students have a Rock Solid start to the school year!. Digital Dashboard...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Active Shooter Training for Police, Comporium Museum Opens, Lancaster’s New Chief
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has been using the former Finley Road Elementary School in Rock Hill to train for various scenarios on how to respond to an active shooter. One unique feature in Old Town Rock Hill is the Comporium Telephone...
cn2.com
Former State Representative Begins New Career
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year. This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 12,000 graduate students. The Rock Hill native,...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Hospice Grant Motivating the Community to Give in a Unique Way
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jennifer Graham CEO of Hospice & Community Care says they are in the middle of their million dollar match campaign where a generous donor in the community who wanted to secure the future of Hospice and Community Care. She said the donor is...
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Tonight: Highlights from Past Weekend’s Games
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The anticipation couldn’t have been much higher for a season opener as the South Pointe Stallions took on the defending 5A Champion Gaffney Indians. Saturday at District Three Stadium was a packed house with lines at all entrances for the Inaugural Turf...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
