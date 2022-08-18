ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Paul Rudd Cast in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Hulu confirmed to Variety that he will star in the show’s third season after making a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in Season 2 finale “I Know Who Did It.” It has not yet been announced whether Rudd will appear in a series regular, recurring or guest capacity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Hulk
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Rob Reiner
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar and multi-award winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed like we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, a micro-mini Diesel skirt and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy