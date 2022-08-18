Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Investigation leads to arrest of man for wanton endangerment, marijuana trafficking
An investigation Monday afternoon on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a suspect on several charges. The initial call was for possible shots fired and the victim said a man driving a silver Ford Mustang shot at his vehicle. A car matching the description was located...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on South Clay Street led to the owner of the vehicle being charged with possession of drugs Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during a traffic stop for a seat belt and turn signal violation the owner of the vehicle 41-year-old Selwyn Jackson showed up and admitted to drugs being in the vehicle.
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
whopam.com
Man injured in Saturday night ATV accident
A man was injured in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Crofton. It happened just before midnight at Poole Mill Road and West Princeton Street and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Daniel Crick of Crofton was taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center after his four-wheeler rolled over onto him.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
whvoradio.com
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Police impersonators try to scam Muhlenberg County residents
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Police Department says they’re received complaints that a police impersonator is calling residents and demanding money. The scam involves someone claiming they work for the police department. “They may use our officers’ real names and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display […]
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
