‘West Wing,’ ‘Six Feet Under’ Alum Rick Cleveland Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 5 days ago
Showrunner, playwright, and performer Rick Cleveland has signed with APA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Cleveland will continue to be represented by Rain as well as attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson Teller

Cleveland is a six-time Emmy nominee, winning the award for best writing for a drama series alongside Aaron Sorkin for the first season episode of “The West Wing” titled “In Excelsis Deo.” Cleveland was then nominated three times as part of the producing time on the hit HBO series “Six Feet Under” and again as part of the producing teams behind the Showtime series “Nurse Jackie” and the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Cleveland has also worked on a number of other critically-acclaimed shows. Those include series like AMC’s “Mad Men,” Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” the FX adult animated comedy “Archer,” TNT’s “Claws,” and Netflix’s “Insatiable.” He was also the showrunner on the FX comedy series “Legit” starring Jim Jefferies, with the show loosely based on Jefferies’ life and stand up comedy. Cleveland has also written multiple screenplays, namely the 2003 John Grisham adaptation “Runaway Jury” as well as the 1994 independent film “Jerry and Tom,” based on his one-act play of the same name.

Cleveland is a graduate of the Playwrights Workshop at the University of Iowa and is also a founding member of Chicago’s American Blues Theater. As a performer, he is most known for “My Buddy Bill,” about his fictional friendship with President Bill Clinton, a monologue play that was filmed as a Comedy Central Special.

