ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAlK8_0hME2Lf000

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform.

When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

The selfie is an up-close shot of Zuckerberg’s glassy-eyed avatar with an artificial-looking green background of what could be grass and trees, along with a hazy re-creation of the Eiffel Tower in the background. The selfie was lambasted on social media, with many users saying it was underwhelming—especially for a company so dedicated to the metaverse that it rebranded itself as Meta.

Some also said that Zuckerberg’s selfie was a symbol for Meta’s failure in creating a futuristic metaverse, despite putting $10 billion into the effort last year.

While Zuckerberg said in the selfie post on Facebook that he is “looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds” in the metaverse, some on Twitter pointed out that people have been building games with similar graphics for years, including the multiplayer virtual world game Second Life, which launched in 2003.

The Metaverse refers to a series of virtual worlds in which users can play games, talk with their friends, and shop.

Zuckerberg’s selfie isn’t the first time he has gotten criticized for his metaverse demonstrations. Last month, the Meta CEO had a conversation with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson discussing the new images of stars and galaxies that NASA captured with the James Webb Space Telescope. Following the conversation, the astrophysicist asked for a fist bump but gave an awkward two-handed limp touch that showed the limits of the technology.

The criticism of Zuckerberg’s selfie drives to the heart of what the metaverse is and how it will be useful. Although major banks like Citi, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase think the metaverse could be a market worth trillions in the future, few people know exactly what the word means, and even fewer use any metaverse platform on a regular basis.

That hasn’t stopped several companies from creating their own virtual worlds, some of which incorporate the blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Some of the most well-known metaverse platforms include Meta’s Horizon Worlds, the Sandbox, and Decentraland.

Although the Sandbox and Decentraland are small companies with limited budgets, Meta is a behemoth that has poured billions into its plan to “get to around a billion people in the metaverse doing hundreds of dollars of commerce,” as Zuckerberg told CNBC in June.

Yet to get there, Meta is putting billions into Virtual Reality Labs, its metaverse arm, with no profits likely to be expected in the near term. The company posted a $2.8 billion loss on the sector in the second quarter as Meta fell short of profit expectations and reported its first revenue decline since going public.

Zuckerberg’s selfie flop is unlikely to reassure nervous investors that Meta is poised for a turnaround.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 17

DRAGON TIGER
2d ago

It looks exactly like him; artificial looking of an artificial person ... who is in reality, an artificial person we all know. We are living in a period called The Twilight Zone. 🎇👁👁 👀

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Virtual Worlds#Chainsawmcd
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Avatar
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

197K+
Followers
8K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy