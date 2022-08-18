ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Fatphobia and medical biases follow people after death

By Sarah Wells
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHYet_0hME16T900 It's not uncommon that only bodies below 180-200 pounds are accepted for medical donation. Deposit Photos, PopSci

Deciding what will happen to your body after death is one of the more sobering types of planning a person can do. While some might prefer a burial or water cremation as their final resting place, as many as 20,000 others each year in the US find comfort in the idea of donating their body to science.

Through this decision, donors hope to improve the health and lives of those they leave behind by furthering disease research and teaching young medical students human anatomy. Yet for some would-be-donors and their families, this altruistic dream can come crashing down over some seemingly minor measurement: How much does the body weigh? The question puts in place a barrier that can impact how higher-weight bodies are treated not only in medical school, but in doctor’s offices as well.

This was the case for Robin Epley, a California-based reporter who attempted to honor her mother’s wishes by enrolling her in a body donation program after her death in 2019. In a personal essay Epley wrote about the ordeal, she described the “ultimate fat-shaming experience” as her mother’s body was turned away by program after program on the basis of her weight alone.

“BMI is a problem because it was devised using something that is not a scientific method.”

While higher weight restrictions for body donation can come as a shock to many trying to navigate the system for the first time, they have been in place at institutions for several decades, says Brandi Schmitt, Executive Director of Anatomical Services for the University of California. Body donation programs can run either through medical schools or independently and will have slightly different criteria for which donations they’re willing to accept, but it’s not uncommon for these limits to cap at 180 to 200 pounds. Even stricter still, some will look at a donor’s body mass index (BMI) alone to determine whether or not they’ll be accepted.

This means that in death, as in life, those who carry their weight “better” may be more favorable and be accepted into donation programs, while those with a less lean appearance and higher BMI will not. This is a problem for a number of reasons, says Sabrina Strings, sociologist at the University of California, Irvine and author of the book Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia .

“BMI is a problem because it was devised using something that is not a scientific method,” Strings says. “Effectively, there were a handful of white American and white British doctors who were very concerned about what they considered to be the growing problem of obesity in the West. So they devised to set up their own limits on how much a person could weigh.”

Instead of being based on scientific inquiry, this index was derived using data from life insurance companies and considers only a person’s height and weight (notably ignoring compositional differences like muscle mass or bone density) to determine whether or not someone is a “healthy” size.

BMI has been debunked repeatedly as an accurate predictor of health outcomes by medical literature, yet Strings says it remains in general medical use because it “feels scientific.”  It’s also notable, says Strings, that the data sets used to determine this so-called universal health measurement focus largely on white men, meaning it cannot be applied accurately to other races or genders.

While Schmitt says that research and education programs will sometimes request diversity “in certain criteria, such as gender, age, body mass, existing medical conditions,” Strings says that using racially derived criteria like BMI could still be a huge barrier to participating in these programs, especially for Black and brown women whose health cannot be determined by the value.

Angela McArthur is the director of the University of Minnesota’s Anatomy Bequest Program, which, like the UC system , has a comparatively higher weight criteria of 250 pounds. She says that there are a number of reasons for this limit, including the load capacity and dimensions of medical tables used to hold donors’ bodies. Schmitt concurs and says that staff safety in moving donors above this weight limit can be a safety concern.

Part of this concern with safety comes from the fact that the embalming process can add additional weight to bodies after they’ve been admitted to a donation program, McArthur says. She explains that bodies being prepared for a wake or short viewing at a funeral home may only have a negligible pound or two added during embalming, while those  assigned to medical students can tack on an extra 64 pounds on average.

This discrepancy is due to the amount of time a donated body needs to stay preserved, says Michael Lubrant, director of the University of Minnesota’s mortuary science program. “[Bodies] may be held at ambient room temperatures in gross anatomy labs for extended periods of time—sometimes from one to two years,” he notes. “Embalming is necessary to ensure long-term preservation, and to maintain the integrity of the tissue and structures being studied.”

While hoisting donor’s bodies can be an injury risk to the backs of embalmers, Lubrant says that lifts used in many embalming rooms can significantly reduce this risk. Some of the machines even have a weight capacity to “easily” hold up to 900 pounds.

Apart from logistical concerns, extra adipose tissue (or fat) on donated bodies may also be less desirable in first-year gross anatomy labs, where medical students glean the basics, simply because it can be more time-consuming or physically challenging to study the internal structures under layers of tissue. Instead, says Schmitt, bodies with more adipose tissue may be requested for specialty courses further along a student’s medical training, such as in bariatric research.

Outside the lab, however, bodies with additional adipose tissue are a common focus in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and drug research. In the US, roughly three quarters of Americans are considered overweight or obese based on their BMI, which means it’s likely that such bodies may make up a large portion of patients that medical students will go on to treat.

This lack of early and positive exposure to bodies with more adipose tissue can be a dangerous breeding ground for weight bias and fatphobia, says Adeline Goss, a neurohospitalist—neurologist focused on in-patient care—at Highland Hospital in California who contributed to a 2020 paper that looked at negative language used to describe bodies with more adipose tissue in gross anatomy labs.

In her research, which covered first-year medical students from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine from 2015 to 2018, Goss found that students who dissected bodies with more adipose tissue described the bodies as “disgusting” and “difficult” and would try to avoid them in lab work.

Goss and colleagues also found that the students were more likely to make comments about the health status of the bodies with more adipose tissue—and attribute weight as a factor in their deaths, despite not having health status information about any of the donated bodies. Students reported hearing such negative comments from their instructors as well, Goss and colleagues found.

“Then we can imagine how this might reinforce or enhance weight bias that we know plays out when these students become physicians.”

“What worries me is the idea of an environment where students carrying their own pre-existing biases into medical school and into the anatomy lab are then equipped with new perceptions that people with overweight and obesity … are more difficult to work with, harder to learn from, and unhealthy,” says Goss.

“Then we can imagine how this might reinforce or enhance weight bias that we know plays out when these students become physicians,” she continues. “We know that physicians, much like the general population, often hold negative attitudes toward people they perceive as having excess weight … and this has been shown to have a negative impact on the doctor-patient relationship and the quality of care.”

One intervention that Goss hopes could change this prophecy is to include more sensitivity and weight-neutral education into early medical school curriculums to redirect how students see these bodies in the lab. As for the donation programs, both Schmitt and McArthur say that they’ve seen increasing requests for higher-weight donors by researchers at their institutions. However, neither the UC system or University of Minnesota plans right now to expand their weight criteria.

To see change, Strings says it will be important for those who oppose body-donation biases to speak up. “We should be willing to approach the medical establishment with the demands that they end the use of BMI or any weight limits because they are discriminatory against the majority of the [US] population,” Strings says. “We must be willing to demand that they revise these policies full scale.”

Correction: Robin Epley ‘s mother passed in 2019, not 2020 as previously stated.

Comments / 5

Related
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Phobia#Fatphobia#Biases#After Death
Interesting Engineering

A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's

A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popular Science

Popular Science

49K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy