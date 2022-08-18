SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) has taken in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia this July. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles for medical research, was accused by federal officials of a series of animal welfare violations in May. In June, the company announced plans to close the facility. The beagles were then released to the Humane Society of the United States, which would then transfer dogs to shelters for adoption.

