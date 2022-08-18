Read full article on original website
Crews respond to brushfire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. You’re asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. FOX28 Spokane©
Riverfront Eats to host final event of the summer Aug. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. – The “Riverfront Eats” food truck series will host its last event of the summer on Aug. 23, on the Howard Street bridge in Riverfront Park. Food Trucks Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry’s, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand, Meltz, Skewers and Surge will all be participating.
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Cheney Firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Freighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
Family Promise Center celebrates expansion with open house
SPOKANE, Wash. – Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion. Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world’s largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world’s largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend.Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.The competition included categories like espresso, espresso with milk and filter coffee. It was the first time the competition was held since 2019, where Indaba Coffee took home two medals.
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
South Hill Grill to be demolished in October, Chick-Fil-A moving in: the community is speaking out
SPOKANE, Wash. – The South Hill Grill; for many years it has been a staple on the south side of Spokane. “Just a very beautiful, hard to replace kind of place,” Customer Nikki Hessner said. A restaurant that will be missed by the new customers, and the old.
Vehicle fire in Liberty Lake spreads to brush, shuts down westbound traffic on I-90
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out. Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass.
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane’s most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College’s PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. “We did...
Whitworth water district customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, were asked to conserve water Saturday morning, after the district reported a catastrophic motor failure. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23. For...
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from medical testing facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) has taken in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia this July. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles for medical research, was accused by federal officials of a series of animal welfare violations in May. In June, the company announced plans to close the facility. The beagles were then released to the Humane Society of the United States, which would then transfer dogs to shelters for adoption.
City of Spokane Planning Services hosting public info sessions for interim zoning ordinance
City of Spokane Planning Services is hosting a series of public sessions to provide information and education regarding the Building Opportunity and Choices for All interim zoning ordinance. Contractors, developers, or property owners who might be interested in developing townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, or fourplexes under the pilot program are encouraged to attend. Residents are also invited to ask questions about what the new pilot program means for neighborhoods.
AG Ferguson seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice...
My Turn Theater shines the spotlight on cast of special needs actors in debut of “Guys and Dolls”
SPOKANE, Wash. – A new theater company in Spokane is getting ready to take the stage in the next couple weeks. “When they come to see our show there’s no way I can prepare them for the experience they’re about to have,” said Wendy Carroll. Carroll...
Local animal shelters taking in dozens of beagles rescued from medical testing facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local animals shelters have taken in dozens of beagle puppies recovered from a medical testing facility. Spokane Humane Society took in 24 puppies, SpokAnimal took in 16 puppies and Kootenai Humane Society took in puppies as well. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 37-year-old Cody Magruder, an inmate who escaped from the county jail in Davenport. Right now, a K9 unit is searching for him in the area. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911...
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office attempts to locate missing person
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
