Getting ready to apply to college this year? This is what you need to know about student loans.

6 new charter schools to open later this year in the Bronx
Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come to the Bronx this year as six new charter schools will be opening across the city.
Yonkers to host informational meeting on how to get marijuana dispensary license
The "Get Ready, Get Set for Cannabis: CAURD (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary)" meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can. It's often easier said than done. Those things are quick. They seem to sense you coming and jump out of the way just before your foot comes down on top of them.
Bulldozer used in Edison’s India Independence Day Parade seen as Islamophobic
There are calls for an apology from the Indian Business Association over a symbol some say is Islamophobic.
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
Guide: Tips to help you avoid thefts in parking lots
The Nassau County Police Department is warning shoppers to be careful when out in parking lots. “Theft in parking lots occurs when you are distracted,” a recent Tweet from the department says. Below are some of the safety tips you should take when out shopping:. 1. Do not leave...
Tony Boffa's Italian Restaurant closes after serving Middletown for over 7 decades
After 71 years, Tony Boffa's Italian Restaurant in Middletown closed because the family is retiring.
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Unity Hill Barbeque in Yonkers urges resilience in face of gun violence
Yonkers residents gathered for the second annual Unity Hill Barbeque Saturday, which was an event dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.
NYPD: 2 wanted in connection to string of robberies in the Bronx
Police are searching for two suspects linked to at least three robberies in the Bronx.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
'I thought he was going to die' - Pet owners say dogs getting sick after visiting Nesconset park
Multiple pet owners are concerned that a Suffolk County dog park could be a possible breeding ground for disease after their pets got sick shortly after playing there.
ALERT CENTER: 19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in East Garden City
The driver stayed at the scene.
