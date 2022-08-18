Read full article on original website
‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
Too much of a good thing? Limestone commissioners concerned about rapid growth
ATHENS — Population growth is accelerating in Limestone County, the fastest growing county in the state, and some county commissioners wish they could find a brake pedal.
WAFF
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
weisradio.com
Future of ‘Food City” Fight Continues in Fort Payne
At the most recent Fort Payne City Council meeting a memorandum of understanding with Marathon Realty was abandoned due to a technicality however efforts to attract a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne will continue. The Fort Payne City Council had voted three-to-two back in February to approve the...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Huntsville voters concerned about teacher retention, academics, discipline before election
Eddie Baker’s daughter has not started school in the Huntsville city system yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking what things will be like when she’s in the classroom. That is why he was in attendance at the Huntsville Council of PTAs and The Schools Foundation’s...
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's unemployment rate is 2.7%. How one restaurant in the Rocket City is gaining workers
The Rocket City is booming with growth as more businesses are choosing to call Huntsville home. A brand new Slim Chickens opened its doors Monday. Despite months of continuously low unemployment in the city, staffing a new location proved to be no obstacle for co-owner Alan Renfroe. Renfroe owns three...
Why is WHDF not working? Planned power outage to affect some viewers
News 19's engineering team said a planned power outage will take the WHDF 15 transmitter offline starting around 9 a.m. Here's how you can still watch:
Scottsboro Starbucks union vote scheduled for today
A Scottsboro Starbucks could become the second in Alabama to unionize following a vote scheduled for later today. Employees at Starbucks No. 66182 will vote on whether to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based organization of employees organized in more than 200 Starbucks locations. In early June,...
Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake
This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn’t a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his “diligent work” serving the party. And made an error.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville parents offer solutions to alleviate school bus driver shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — The COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of school bus drivers in every district, including Huntsville city schools. The driver shortage has meant more routes for drivers to cover. The route changes have also meant a longer time on the bus for kids. Parents started offering...
Lawrence County inmate walks away from work release
An inmate at the Lawrence County Work Release Center walked away from the facility on Thursday.
North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift
The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Jail Lieutenant talks about attempted escapes, contraband
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - At the end of July, two men facing capital murder charges tried to break out of the Morgan County Jail. Two weeks later, two other men, in on less serious charges, were caught trying to escape using a rope made of bedsheets. Morgan County Jail Lieutenant...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
AL.com
