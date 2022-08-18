ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

'This is an opportunity': City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, "The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley 'Ato' Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Future of 'Food City" Fight Continues in Fort Payne

At the most recent Fort Payne City Council meeting a memorandum of understanding with Marathon Realty was abandoned due to a technicality however efforts to attract a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne will continue. The Fort Payne City Council had voted three-to-two back in February to approve the...
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner's Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn't believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Scottsboro Starbucks union vote scheduled for today

A Scottsboro Starbucks could become the second in Alabama to unionize following a vote scheduled for later today. Employees at Starbucks No. 66182 will vote on whether to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based organization of employees organized in more than 200 Starbucks locations. In early June,...
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake

This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn't a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party's Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his "diligent work" serving the party. And made an error.
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Huntsville parents offer solutions to alleviate school bus driver shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — The COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of school bus drivers in every district, including Huntsville city schools. The driver shortage has meant more routes for drivers to cover. The route changes have also meant a longer time on the bus for kids. Parents started offering...
AL.com

North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift

The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it's for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

