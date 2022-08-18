CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO