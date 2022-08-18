Read full article on original website
Topgolf wins Mobile County support, but incentives questioned
A $2.5 million government subsidy to lure Topgolf to Mobile will be paid back in less than 2-1/2 years and has a 40% rate of return in sales and property taxes, according to a Mobile chamber official. But at least one county commissioner says it is unnecessary for taxpayers to...
Alabama GE workers look to unionize Auburn aviation plant
Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with IUE-CWA. They said it is part of a national effort to organize at GE plants across the country, and comes amid unionization efforts at other large companies like Amazon and Starbucks.
Burger King, Pizza Hut restaurants hiring hundreds in South Alabama
GPS Hospitality is hosting its annual job fair on Tuesday and intends to hire managers, crew members, and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Mobile area and the Wiregrass. According to a company press release, the company is hiring at all GPS...
Shelby Baptist Medical Center to open $6 million cardiovascular unit in December
Alabaster’s Shelby Baptist Medical Center plans to open a new, $6 million cardiovascular unit in December. With six ICU beds and eight step-down beds, the unit will be located on the second floor of the main hospital building. As part of the design, the intensive care unit will be...
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Mobile is rife with opportunity zones. So why hasn’t it translated to more investment?
At the end of last year, Dina Blankenship, an accountant with Universal Supply Co., wanted to be part of the revitalization of downtown Mobile. She decided to invest capital gains she’d accrued into a property in downtown Mobile, between Dauphin Street and Government Street. Blankenship and a few other...
Bham Now
Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility
Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Liberty Park’s The Bray, a 700-acre mixed use development, looks to clear next hurdle
A large mixed-use development within Liberty Park will seek to clear another hurdle next month before Vestavia Hills city officials. The city’s planning and zoning commission has a meeting scheduled for Sept. 8 to hear a second amendment to the planning unit development (PUD) of Liberty Park in connection with The Bray, a 700-acre project which would include green space, retail, restaurants, medical and office space, as well as more than 600 single-family homes.
So long, scooters. Bolt Mobility leaves Mobile with few reported incidences, some lingering concerns
Financial difficulties, not safety issues, caused the electric scooter company co-founded by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to abruptly leave Mobile last week. But city officials hope another company will enter the market, and again bring the rental e-scooters, or even electric bicycles, to downtown Mobile. “Its unfortunate Bolt was...
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Pelham mayor orders Travelodge emergency shut down, cites ‘health, safety and welfare’ threats
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters on Monday issued an emergency order to shut down the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle until further notice. On Aug. 11, the Pelham Fire Marshal did an inspection and found hazardous and unsafe conditions requiring an immediate emergency closure. Further investigation on Aug. 15 by the...
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
utv44.com
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
Mobile County Board officially approves football return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
The Mobile County Board of Commissioners officially approved a return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Monday morning. The Board voted 4-0 to approve a new contract for varsity teams to play their games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2022. One Board member was absent. The first two games are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday.
Coffee, ice cream and spirits are on the menu
A New Jersey-based company paid $3.6 million for a 70,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on 250 Clolinger Road in Jackson, Al., according to Herrington Realty. The facility is an A class warehouse with rail access in Jackson’s industrial corridor. The buyer plans to bring more than 60 jobs to the area.
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
A small airplane crashed Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County but there were no injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District. The plane went down in a remote area on Wint Dunn Road near the community of Wiley about 25 miles north of Tuscaloosa.
Alabama AD Greg Byrne gets raise, new coaching deals approved
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne’s new contract was approved Tuesday along with deals for three Crimson Tide coaches. Byrne’s new deal will pay him a 5% raise over his previous contract signed in 2019 and run three additional years through 2029. He will make a base salary of $1.49 million in the first year and $1.91 million in the final year ending June 30, 2029.
