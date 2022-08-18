Read full article on original website
Related
Topgolf wins Mobile County support, but incentives questioned
A $2.5 million government subsidy to lure Topgolf to Mobile will be paid back in less than 2-1/2 years and has a 40% rate of return in sales and property taxes, according to a Mobile chamber official. But at least one county commissioner says it is unnecessary for taxpayers to...
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cahabasun.com
Longtime Trussville restaurant closes
TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
Power 25 Rankings: A new No. 1 team emerges following a Week 1 shakeup
As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Burger King, Pizza Hut restaurants hiring hundreds in South Alabama
GPS Hospitality is hosting its annual job fair on Tuesday and intends to hire managers, crew members, and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Mobile area and the Wiregrass. According to a company press release, the company is hiring at all GPS...
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
New wine bar coming to Alabama, with more than 45 wines on tap
Wine lovers in Alabama soon will have another spot for sipping and sampling pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, moscato, chardonnay and more. Corbeau Wine Bar is in the works for downtown Trussville, at 160 Morrow Ave., Suite 112. The owners, the Martin family, have been building buzz about the new business on social media, describing Corbeau as an upscale wine bar with more than 45 wines on tap.
North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift
The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
drivinvibin.com
5 Cool Places in Alabama
You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope resident turns 100
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A special birthday was celebrated on the Eastern Shore. Christine Lawson turned 100 years old on Friday. She was surrounded by family and friends and even got a proclamation from Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. She lived most of her life in Birmingham before moving to Fairhope...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!
Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
Scottsboro Starbucks union vote scheduled for today
A Scottsboro Starbucks could become the second in Alabama to unionize following a vote scheduled for later today. Employees at Starbucks No. 66182 will vote on whether to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based organization of employees organized in more than 200 Starbucks locations. In early June,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0