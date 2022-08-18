Read full article on original website
Related
Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast
Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Stormy start to the week may spell trouble for Northeast
The rain is much-needed to make a dent in drought conditions, but AccuWeather forecasters are concerned that there could be enough rain to trigger flooding in some places. It's been a rather dry summer across much of the northeastern United States so far, with some locations even in the midst of drought conditions. AccuWeather forecasters say a pattern change that unleashed drenching storms Sunday will continue to bring some much-needed rain to the region early this week.
British government issues drought declaration amid driest summer in 50 years
The drought declaration is the first in England since 2018, and comes as another scorching heat wave looms for the country. After a prolonged period of hot and dry weather that fueled wildfires, strained infrastructure and sent temperatures past the century mark in England, the British government on Friday officially declared a drought in England for the first time since 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
natureworldnews.com
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas
Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
natureworldnews.com
Despite Torrential Rain in Southern US, Some Areas Still Suffer from Drought
In the Southwest of the United States, one of the driest parts of the country, unprecedented downpours fell, but they weren't enough to end the drought. The Southwest has experienced a record drought that heavy monsoon rains have helped to alleviate. Still, water authorities claim the flood is insufficient to stop a drying trend that has exhausted the region's main water supplies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash Flood Warning for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas Amid Monsoon Activity
Arizona and New Mexico could see "prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding" on Saturday.
natureworldnews.com
Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk
Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
Weather tracker: strong wind and heavy rain to continue in Australia
Strong winds are expected to continue to lash Australia this week and, while the peak speeds are not anticipated to be exceptional, the vastness of the area affected will be unusual. As low pressure moves to the south-east, high pressure is likely to develop across Western Australia before heading eastwards.
UK weather: Last days of summer to bring rain ahead and scorching bank holiday
Britain could see a damp few days ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, when the skies are set to brighten up.The final days of the meteorological summer will see changeable weather with showers expected across the country, particularly in western and central parts, while forecasters said there is a chance of heavy rain sweeping in.Tuesday will continue to be warm and muggy with showers in many places and the potential for heavy rain in central and southwestern areas, the Met Office said. Forecasters did not expect a return to the torrential downpours that led to flooding in parts of...
Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days
Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.Heavy rain 🌧️Thunderstorms ⛈️And a little cooler 🌡️Here is Mondays 4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX— Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022The south west and south east of...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected
Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0