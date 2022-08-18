Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WJHG-TV
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a killing from last year. Police say they’ve charged 42-year-old Trent Harris of Montgomery in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Taylor, 36 of Montgomery. As Alabama News Network has reported, Taylor was shot and killed in the 2000 block...
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
wdhn.com
Revisions to Geneva Co. employee handbook firearms policy
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this month, we reported on the Geneva County Commission “approving” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. At that time, a road and bridge employee accidentally shot himself in the leg with a handgun in his. pocket while...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Three-Vehicle Crash in Covington County
Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a crash between two cars and a tractor-trailer truck in Covington County. State troopers say 79-year-old Larry Reno of Hanceville was driving a car that hit the tractor-trailer at around 9:10AM, Friday, August 19. Investigators say after that impact, his car then hit another car head-on. That car was driven by 37-year-old Shera Gantt of Evergreen.
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
Second man charged with murder in Montgomery shooting; charges dropped against first suspect
A second suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Montgomery man while charges against the first suspect have been dropped amid newly discovered evidence, police said Monday. Trent Harris, 42, has been charged with murder after he was identified as a suspect in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Baptist Association annual school prayer walk
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Coffee County Baptist Women on Missions sponsored its annual school prayer walk. Folks of all denominations were welcome to come to the school campuses of Enterprise City and. Coffee County. Here, volunteers prayed in each classroom along with praying in the gym and cafeteria. at Pinedale...
wtvy.com
Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
wtvy.com
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...
New Brockton, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Opp High School football team will have a game with New Brockton High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
