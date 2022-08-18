ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSFA

Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
GEORGIANA, AL
WJHG-TV

Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting...
CHIPLEY, FL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a killing from last year. Police say they’ve charged 42-year-old Trent Harris of Montgomery in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Taylor, 36 of Montgomery. As Alabama News Network has reported, Taylor was shot and killed in the 2000 block...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Revisions to Geneva Co. employee handbook firearms policy

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this month, we reported on the Geneva County Commission “approving” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. At that time, a road and bridge employee accidentally shot himself in the leg with a handgun in his. pocket while...
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Three-Vehicle Crash in Covington County

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a crash between two cars and a tractor-trailer truck in Covington County. State troopers say 79-year-old Larry Reno of Hanceville was driving a car that hit the tractor-trailer at around 9:10AM, Friday, August 19. Investigators say after that impact, his car then hit another car head-on. That car was driven by 37-year-old Shera Gantt of Evergreen.
People

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
wtvy.com

Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
wdhn.com

Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. Baptist Association annual school prayer walk

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Coffee County Baptist Women on Missions sponsored its annual school prayer walk. Folks of all denominations were welcome to come to the school campuses of Enterprise City and. Coffee County. Here, volunteers prayed in each classroom along with praying in the gym and cafeteria. at Pinedale...
wtvy.com

Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...

