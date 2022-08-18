Read full article on original website
Related
Good and Bad News About Copay Assistance Programs for Cancer Patients
A new Survivor Views survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) shows that while copay assistance programs can help cancer patients afford the medications they need, some aren’t able to apply them to their health insurance deductible or other out-of-pocket requirements, which can create a barrier to care.
Cancer Health
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.https://www.cancerhealth.com/
Comments / 0