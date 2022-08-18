ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic Hub

centraljersey.com

Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney

RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
RED BANK, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
#Overdose Deaths#New Jersey#Naloxone
centraljersey.com

Canna Source seeks retail cannabis license to operate in Red Bank

RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges that an entity known as Canna Source, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town and that the proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for the number of permitted cannabis businesses.
The Atlantic Hub

New report highlights threat of ‘neonics’ to birds

Sixty years ago, Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking book “Silent Spring” detailed the devastating impacts of the pesticide DDT on bird populations. DDT was especially harmful to species at the top of the food chain, like bald eagles, whose egg shells became so thin that they cracked in nests before chicks could develop. Populations plummeted as nesting pairs repeatedly failed to produce young.
ANIMALS
centraljersey.com

Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Aug. 3

In February, the Eatontown Public Schools underwent the New Jersey Quality. Single Accountability Continuum (NJQSAC) review conducted by the Monmouth County Executive Superintendent’s Office. The district received high scores in all five of the key areas of review and the New Jersey commissioner of education will recommend to the...
EATONTOWN, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Eatontown council adopts bond ordinance to fund improvements

EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have adopted a bond ordinance that will appropriate $2.74 million to fund planned capital improvements in the municipality. The ordinance was adopted on July 27. The legislation will authorize the issuance of $1.96 million in bonds or notes to...
centraljersey.com

Lunch Break will host community picnic and backpack giveaway in Red Bank

Lunch Break will host its annual community picnic and backpack giveaway on Aug. 20 at Count Basie Field, Red Bank. The resource center that is based in Red Bank is also sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive which will benefit hundreds of financially insecure children and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies. The Back to School Drive will run through Aug. 20.
The Atlantic Hub

2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township

The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

The Garden State’s most wonderful time of the year

For those who love fresh produce – delicious Jersey tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, corn and much more – this is the most wonderful time of the year. New Jersey’s farm stands and farmers markets are packed with just-picked fruits, veggies and herbs – the mouth-watering stuff we can only dream of in winter.
AGRICULTURE
centraljersey.com

Cannabis businesswoman questions lack of action in Tinton Falls

TINTON FALLS – With an application package for potential cannabis business operators still unavailable in Tinton Falls, the delay has been met with a response from a New Jersey cannabis entrepreneur. A written comment from cannabis businesswoman Beth Stavola to Tinton Falls officials was read aloud during the Borough...
The Atlantic Hub

The Atlantic Hub

Red Bank, NJ
Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,

 https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/

