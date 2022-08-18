Read full article on original website
Related
Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney
RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17
New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
Flower Shop Dispensaries seeks retail cannabis license in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges an entity known as Flower Shop Dispensaries, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town. The council’s resolution also acknowledges that the entity’s proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for...
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canna Source seeks retail cannabis license to operate in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges that an entity known as Canna Source, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town and that the proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for the number of permitted cannabis businesses.
Blewett drives borrowed ride to victory lane with Modified win
WALL TOWNSHIP — When Modified stock car driver Jimmy Blewett found out his own No. 76 would not be ready for competition on Aug. 20 at Wall Stadium Speedway, he struck a deal with Eric Lane to drive Lane’s No. 24 in the 40-lap main event. The result...
Vedareo romps by six lengths in $200,000 Sorority Stakes at Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – It is going to take a few more dazzling performances like Sunday’s romp in the Sorority Stakes for Vedareo to come close to the accomplishments of her champion half-sister, but the 2-year-old filly appears to be on her way. Sent to the front early by jockey...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
Candidates running for school boards in Eatontown, Red Bank, Rumson, Tinton Falls
When voters in Eatontown, Red Bank, Rumson and Tinton Falls go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect members of governmental bodies, they will also vote to elect members of their local school boards. July 25 was the deadline for New Jersey residents to file a nominating petition to...
New report highlights threat of ‘neonics’ to birds
Sixty years ago, Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking book “Silent Spring” detailed the devastating impacts of the pesticide DDT on bird populations. DDT was especially harmful to species at the top of the food chain, like bald eagles, whose egg shells became so thin that they cracked in nests before chicks could develop. Populations plummeted as nesting pairs repeatedly failed to produce young.
Governor signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a series of bills and he has said the new laws will strengthen New Jersey’s elections. “Across the nation, we continue to see one of our nation’s core principles come under attack as states restrict access to the ballot,” Murphy was quoted as saying in a press release.
Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Aug. 3
In February, the Eatontown Public Schools underwent the New Jersey Quality. Single Accountability Continuum (NJQSAC) review conducted by the Monmouth County Executive Superintendent’s Office. The district received high scores in all five of the key areas of review and the New Jersey commissioner of education will recommend to the...
Eatontown council adopts bond ordinance to fund improvements
EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have adopted a bond ordinance that will appropriate $2.74 million to fund planned capital improvements in the municipality. The ordinance was adopted on July 27. The legislation will authorize the issuance of $1.96 million in bonds or notes to...
Lunch Break will host community picnic and backpack giveaway in Red Bank
Lunch Break will host its annual community picnic and backpack giveaway on Aug. 20 at Count Basie Field, Red Bank. The resource center that is based in Red Bank is also sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive which will benefit hundreds of financially insecure children and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies. The Back to School Drive will run through Aug. 20.
New law requires public schools to develop threat assessment teams
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed A-4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and the board of trustees at each charter school or renaissance school in New Jersey to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
New law requires police officers to be licensed to work in New Jersey
Under the terms of legislation that has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, all law enforcement officers will be required to hold a valid, active license issued by the Police Training Commission (PTC) in order to be employed as officers in New Jersey. S-2742/A-4194 establishes a police licensing...
2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township
The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
The Garden State’s most wonderful time of the year
For those who love fresh produce – delicious Jersey tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, corn and much more – this is the most wonderful time of the year. New Jersey’s farm stands and farmers markets are packed with just-picked fruits, veggies and herbs – the mouth-watering stuff we can only dream of in winter.
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Cannabis businesswoman questions lack of action in Tinton Falls
TINTON FALLS – With an application package for potential cannabis business operators still unavailable in Tinton Falls, the delay has been met with a response from a New Jersey cannabis entrepreneur. A written comment from cannabis businesswoman Beth Stavola to Tinton Falls officials was read aloud during the Borough...
The Atlantic Hub
Red Bank, NJ
140
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/
Comments / 3