Massive $8 billion TV rights deal, murmurs of more expansion, open age of manifest destiny for Big Ten | Jones

Pac-12 football title odds: USC, Utah, Oregon favored to win conference in 2022 season
Who will be the Pac-12 Conference champion in the 2022 college football season? Tipico Sportsbook has released odds for the winner of the conference this season and it has three teams very close to each other at the top of the odds. ...
Nick Saban becomes highest-paid coach in country with eight-year, $93.6 million extension
The deal is for eight years and $93.6 million and doesn't expire until February 2030, at which point, Saban will be 79 years old. Per Suttles, the average yearly salary over the length of the contract of $11.7 million and Saban’s 2022 salary will be $10.7 million, before rising all the way up to $12.7 million in 2029. The five-time SEC Coach of the Year had been slated to make $9.9 million this year before the extension.
Injured Little League player may be transferred to hospital in Utah next week, family says
The Little League baseball player who is recovering from a head injury on Aug. 15 may be transferred to a hospital in his home state of Utah next week, according to his family. Easton Oliverson, 12, has made great strides since suffering a fractured skull when he fell out of...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 defensive backs could be the best in Pa. in 2022
From physical corners who can bully receivers to sticky cover guys and ballhawking safeties, Pennsylvania will have plenty of talent lining up in high school defensive backfields this fall. But who are the best of the bunch?
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. Marks attended the meeting along with coach Steve Nash and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai.
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Little League player lauded for sportsmanship honored in pregame ceremony
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – A Tulsa Little Leaguer says his life has been “real crazy” since the hug he gave in a regional tournament game made national news. Isaiah Jarvis’ Oklahoma team did not make it to the world series but he was there Monday with his father and stepmother as guests of Little League.
Report: Green Bay Packers trade offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
The Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, sending offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Florida for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Van Lanen is going into his second year in the NFL after going No. 214 overall in the...
Report: Texas basketball coach Chris Beard makes multiple changes to his Longhorns staff
Texas underwent some coaching changes in their basketball program this offseason, meaning Chris Beard has a couple of moves to make before the 2022-2023 season began. Needing a new assistant coach and Special Assistant to the Head Coach, the decisions have reportedly been made. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS...
