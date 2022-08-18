Massive $8 billion TV rights deal, murmurs of more expansion, open age of manifest destiny for Big Ten | Jones

The deal is for eight years and $93.6 million and doesn't expire until February 2030, at which point, Saban will be 79 years old. Per Suttles, the average yearly salary over the length of the contract of $11.7 million and Saban’s 2022 salary will be $10.7 million, before rising all the way up to $12.7 million in 2029. The five-time SEC Coach of the Year had been slated to make $9.9 million this year before the extension.

