WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
Pedal power transporting Little League fans
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 pass catchers could be the best in Pa. in 2022
From explosive receivers who can take it to the house to big-bodied guys who can make matching up in the Red Zone a defensive nightmare, the Keystone State has its share of talented pass catchers heading into the 2022 season. But who are the best of the bunch?
$76M worth of bees; college dream comes true; poll results: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. High: 84; Low: 66. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Able to go: A student with cerebral palsy has overcome a personal-aide shortage – and a year of doubt – to live at Messiah University at last. Political opinions: We have...
ESPN
Father of injured Little League World Series player says he has chance for full recovery
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms said there is a chance his son can make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah. Jace Oliverson told The...
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: Talking preseason All-PA picks and Pa.’s all-time team
On the latest Pa. High School Football Report podcast we talk about our preseason All-PA picks, our Pennsylvania All-Time Team and talked some, too, about the upcoming Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase.
Why people in State College and rural north-central Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services
STATE COLLEGE — Even though abortion is legal in Pennsylvania, Abby Minor, a Penns Valley resident, said she was shocked by how difficult it was to have the procedure done during the summer of 2013. She called local health providers around Centre County, but none of them were helpful,...
Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten
Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
How Spam came to the Little League World Series
Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 offensive tackles could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Jven Williams is a freak athlete. Don’t believe it? Check the Wyomissing big man’s film. The Penn State commit moves like few men his size can. And he absolutely wrecks guys between the white lines. But Williams ins’t the only big guy who can get it done in the Keystone State.
Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey from Tröegs and Wigle is back. How and when to get it.
August in Pennsylvania means end of summer, back to school and - juicy peaches. The fruit is featured in the newest release from Tröegs Independent Brewing and Wigle Whiskey - the have again teamed up to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey. And, $1 from every bottle will be donated to...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
CBS News
New Pennsylvania historical marker celebrates work of the McAllister family
In 1796, John McAllister opened America's first optical shop in Philadelphia. He was famous for selling custom eyeglasses to Thomas Jefferson and others.
Wordle 430: Hints - and the answer - for today’s word puzzle (8/23/22)
Wordle 430 describes a fabric. Wordle is a daily word game owned by the New York Times. Players get six tries to figure out the five-letter word of the day. We have some tips to help you solve today’s puzzle. By now you know that Wordle can be addictive....
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
Greencastle-Antrim wins Colonial Division golf match on home green Monday
Defending your home field is a bit different in golf than in other sports. But on Monday, Greencastle-Antrim did just that. The Blue Devils won the Colonial Division matchup in Greencastle, topping Waynesboro by seven strokes with a tally of 332.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
