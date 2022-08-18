ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
Newswatch 16

Pedal power transporting Little League fans

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Iowa#Espn2#Live Stream#Sling Tv#Sports#The Mid Atlantic Regional#Tx#Espn2 Live
PennLive.com

Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission

A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
PennLive.com

Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten

Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Spam came to the Little League World Series

Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy