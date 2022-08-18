Gene Smith Excited By "Huge" Big Ten TV Deal, Favors Eliminating Divisions in the Conference As Soon As Possible

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. Marks attended the meeting along with coach Steve Nash and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO