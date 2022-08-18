ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith Excited By "Huge" Big Ten TV Deal, Favors Eliminating Divisions in the Conference As Soon As Possible

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. Marks attended the meeting along with coach Steve Nash and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy