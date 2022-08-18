Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne Rothberg
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Vacant Trumbull Board of Finance seat filled
TRUMBULL — Justin Scheuble has been selected to fill the spot on the Board of Finance left vacant by longtime volunteer Elaine Hammers last month. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed him Aug. 9, after he had been recommended for the open position by the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. According...
trumbulltimes.com
Future of new electric bus purchases in CT unclear as Republicans call for moratorium following fire
Connecticut transportation officials have yet to make any decisions on whether to purchase additional electric buses following a fire that destroyed one of CTtransit’s bus last month, which officials say was the first of its kind involving a battery-powered bus in Connecticut. Meanwhile, some Republicans are pointing to the...
trumbulltimes.com
How Danbury’s Tarrywile Park has kept afloat amid falling revenue, increased visitors during COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DANBURY—When COVID-19 swept through the state of Connecticut and families were forced inside to quarantine for a prolonged duration, Tarrywile Park became a haven for many. The 722-acre park is the second largest in the state and ranks...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Beardsley Zoo’s second ‘Zoomobile’ hits the road
BRIDGEPORT — The coming school year is about to get a little more wild, as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s second Zoomobile will soon be roaring off to schools and other educational facilities in the region. “We are now doubling our efforts to get out there and provide programming,”...
trumbulltimes.com
SeaQuest Trumbull to remove some animals in deal with DEEP
TRUMBULL — The SeaQuest Trumbull for-profit aquarium located inside Westfield Trumbull mall has removed one species and is in the process of relocating another out of state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The removals are part of an agreement between the company and the state.
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull extends moratorium on recreational cannabis sales
TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.
Comments / 0