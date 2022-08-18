ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Vacant Trumbull Board of Finance seat filled

TRUMBULL — Justin Scheuble has been selected to fill the spot on the Board of Finance left vacant by longtime volunteer Elaine Hammers last month. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed him Aug. 9, after he had been recommended for the open position by the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. According...
TRUMBULL, CT
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Beardsley Zoo’s second ‘Zoomobile’ hits the road

BRIDGEPORT — The coming school year is about to get a little more wild, as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s second Zoomobile will soon be roaring off to schools and other educational facilities in the region. “We are now doubling our efforts to get out there and provide programming,”...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
SeaQuest Trumbull to remove some animals in deal with DEEP

TRUMBULL — The SeaQuest Trumbull for-profit aquarium located inside Westfield Trumbull mall has removed one species and is in the process of relocating another out of state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The removals are part of an agreement between the company and the state.
TRUMBULL, CT
Trumbull extends moratorium on recreational cannabis sales

TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.
TRUMBULL, CT

