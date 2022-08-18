ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

CyRide cuts weekend service hours due to staff shortage and adds $1,000 signing bonus

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Ames Tribune
 5 days ago
CyRide, the Ames and Iowa State University bus system, will limit Saturday and Sunday service starting Sunday due to a staff shortage.

Several routes will not run on Saturdays and Sundays during the upcoming school year. Moonlight Express will still operate Friday and Saturday nights when Iowa State is in session.

“Temporarily removing trips on weekends is being done only as a last resort to preserve other services and avoid unpredictable missed trips that could potentially strand passengers,” said assistant director of operations Christine Crippen. “As the hiring situation changes over the semester, CyRide will evaluate this decision and work toward restoring normal weekend service as soon as staffing levels allow.”

Additional service reductions are being considered to maintain service, though CyRide is making efforts to hire new drivers. In July, the starting pay rate increased from $16.96 to $17.51, with a hiring bonus of $1,000. No prior experience is required.

According to the Buruau of Labor Statistics, the mean hourly wage for inner-city transit drivers in Iowa in 2021 was $18.53 per hour.

Job applications are available at cyride.com/about-us/jobs.

To view the updated school year schedule, visit the CyRide website at cyride.com/schedules. Updated information and a live view of all operating buses also can be seen on the MyState app.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
