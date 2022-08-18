ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pondering duck hunting adventures as the season approaches

By Ian Nance
 5 days ago
Duck hunting has been on my mind of late. Last week, I booked a November flight to Bozeman, Montana, on an invite to hunt with close friends for mallards and geese. The weather could consist of clear blue skies or dumping snow; likely both over the trip. When the migration is hopping, the shooting is world-class. When it’s a bit slow, well, you’re still in Montana.

To go in the completely opposite direction, on Wednesday I drew a Special Early Duck quota hunt permit for Stormwater Treatment Area 5 (STA 5) southwest of Clewiston, which would normally be great news. But, it’s for a Sunday afternoon teal hunt in the blazing sun of September.

I feel like I draw this permit every year, though I swear I don’t intentionally apply for it. I live over three hours from STA 5, a little far for an evening jaunt, especially when the early teal season is extremely hit-or-miss. So, I returned it. into the system. Hopefully, a more dedicated duck hunter will capitalize on my indifference.

Those two accounts essentially paint a conflicting portrait of me as a duck hunter — far from hardcore but ecstatic to travel three-quarters across the country for a crack at a limit. Mentally, waterfowling, for me, falls behind big game hunting on my list of priorities, yet I’m strangely certain I’ve traveled more places in search of webbed-foot fowl than cloven-hoofed creatures.

The reasons for this are many, I suppose. One, duck hunting tends to be more welcoming for the wandering hunter than big game species, to speak nothing of the affordability. And, I do love a-wandering.

Take Montana, though. Have you ever read the rules for applying for elk or mule deer hunts in this state? It could take years before you draw a tag for one of dozens of hunting units of varying quality which will run you several hundred dollars for a successful non-resident applicant.

All of the licenses required to hunt ducks there are available over the counter for $75. If you hire an outfitter, I assure you, it’s thousands more for a big game booking over ducks. If you ever want to visit Montana to hunt — and you should — ducks are a strong avenue for accomplishing this goal.

For these reasons, also, it’s far easier to talk a group of buddies into a duck hunt. This social element of duck hunting is what attracts most folks to the sport, in my experience. It’s a communal activity of teamwork and teasing, each vital elements of an enjoyable hunt. It also provides an introduction to hunting, especially for adults who didn’t grow up outdoors.

From this point springs tradition, and duck hunting culture has its roots in communities across this country. I’ll detail this in a future article, but I spent a weekend in the Outer Banks of North Carolina in January chasing tundra swan and puddle ducks.

For over an hour driving south on Highway 168 from Norfolk to Kitty Hawk, I passed billboards for outfitters and waterfowling festivals, and signage for restaurants with hunting themes. It’s a way of life for many here during the winter months. Similarly, if you’re a duck hunter and have not visited Stuttgart, Arkansas, consider a pilgrimage. These trips are strong for a hunter’s soul.

So, yes, duck hunting has been on my mind of late, with not only this season to ponder but also with how and where to fill the calendar with adventures in the years to come.

Of course, I can’t cross state lines every weekend during the season, so it’s fortunate Florida boasts an abundance of duck hunting opportunities. FWC has beefed up its waterfowling information in recent years with all you need to know before striking out after ducks, including some direction on where to go. This can all be found at myfwc.com/hunting/waterfowl/hunt-guide/

As I’ve already indicated, the first round of drawings for the Special Early Duck Season has passed. There’s an STA 5 permit out there for anyone trying to score entry through the re-issuance process. Application periods for 2022-23 quota permits for the regular duck season will begin Sept. 2 and continue through Nov. 28. All of that information is available in the link above.

Quack, quack.

