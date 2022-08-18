ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I’m Lianna Norman, the north county reporter at The Post and your new host for all news in and around Jupiter every Thursday.

A little bit about me: Reporting in Florida is a homecoming for me! I grew up in a small town in Clay County and moved to Jacksonville when I was a sophomore in high school. I went to undergrad there, too, at the University of North Florida (go ospreys! swoop!). I spent a couple of years in New York City, where I got my Master’s in journalism from Columbia University. And now, I’m back in the sunshine state.

I’m a Jacksonville Jaguars enthusiast – to a fault. I’m almost always watching a movie or binging a show, sizzling in the sun by the pool or running after my Jack Russell Terrier puppy HoneyBear (stay tuned for a picture of her cuteness). Most importantly, I am so excited to be your new neighbor.

Now, our roundup of news in Jupiter. Last week, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Café closed its doors after 25 years of serving up breakfast and lunch at Carlin Park. The reason? They decided they could no longer comfortably meet Palm Beach County’s expectations on their lease. Read more about the message that the owners want residents to hear here.

Last Thursday, family and friends of beloved local surfer and chef Justin Todd gathered to celebrate his life as his killer was sentenced to life in prison. Todd died in a fatal shooting in Tequesta on September 19, 2019. His mother and stepmother, who have been waiting for clarity on what would happen to their son’s killer, spoke with The Post about how they feel. You can watch their interview and read the article here.

On a lighter note: People using wheelchairs to get around can now enjoy the surf and sand at MacArthur Beach State Park! The park has recently welcomed two new water-safe floating wheelchairs to join its sand-cruising chair and wheelchair-accessible tram. No more rolling over bumpy boardwalks or sinking wheels in the sand. Their message: the beach is for everyone. Read more about Palm Beach County’s wheelchair accessible beach here.

Have a great weekend, Jupiter! And enjoy these photos of HoneyBear, as promised.

Lianna Norman

Lianna Norman covers Northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

