Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced

Now, our roundup of news in Jupiter. Last week, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Café closed its doors after 25 years of serving up breakfast and lunch at Carlin Park. The reason? They decided they could no longer comfortably meet Palm Beach County’s expectations on their lease. Read more about the message that the owners want residents to hear here.

Last Thursday, family and friends of beloved local surfer and chef Justin Todd gathered to celebrate his life as his killer was sentenced to life in prison. Todd died in a fatal shooting in Tequesta on September 19, 2019. His mother and stepmother, who have been waiting for clarity on what would happen to their son’s killer, spoke with The Post about how they feel. You can watch their interview and read the article here.

On a lighter note: People using wheelchairs to get around can now enjoy the surf and sand at MacArthur Beach State Park! The park has recently welcomed two new water-safe floating wheelchairs to join its sand-cruising chair and wheelchair-accessible tram. No more rolling over bumpy boardwalks or sinking wheels in the sand. Their message: the beach is for everyone. Read more about Palm Beach County’s wheelchair accessible beach here.

Lianna Norman

Lianna Norman covers Northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.