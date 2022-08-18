ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

SPECIAL REPORT: Program helps minorities learn to surf

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQIH5_0hMDw1zN00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KMUV) Surfing gets expensive when you add up the cost of materials and travel to the coast - especially from south Monterey County. It's an opportunity that many young Hispanics who grew up in low-income households don't have, but The Wahine Project is offering opportunities for South County students to also get their time in the ocean.

In a sport dominated by white males, Dionne Ybarra wanted to help more girls get their feet wet. She started summer camps for girls to learn to surf. Over the years they expanded, giving the opportunity to many more kids.

The mission is to bring a diversity of youth to have a relationship with the ocean -- and now they want to expand to the rest of the county -- especially those in the South where many have to travel more than an hour to enjoy the Central Coast.

"It's very important for all families to participate in beach activities because it is very good for your health," Dionne said, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, who was an elementary school teacher in East Salinas and only discovered her love of surfing at age 30.

Many of the guys who started in the Wahine Project are now instructors, setting an example in the lack of diversity that exists in the sport.

The typical surfer is a white male between the ages of 18 and 30, according to Surfrider.org. Surfing becomes expensive when you add up the cost of the wetsuit, the board, and not to mention the trip to the ocean now with the price of gas.

"On the beach, we don't see a lot of kids from different cultures and different places. A lot of them have money, they live very close," said Emilio Vizcaino, an instructor at the Wahine Project. "Many of our instructors come from far away and they started like those kids we bring from Gonzales, King City. They don't see the ocean, a lot."

Like Andres and Emilio, Tuesday Griffin also started with the Wahine Project before becoming an instructor, but says it was hard for her family to travel to the coast.

"When I lived in Soledad, we never went to the beach," recounted Griffin who was with the Wahine Project when it was only available to women.

Annette and Mariana are cousins living in Soledad who had the opportunity to participate in a week of learning to surf with The Wahine Project.

"Yeah, it helps a lot because our dads work, a lot of siblings work too. We can't come here often" said Mariana Leon.

For more information about The Wahine Project, click here .

The post SPECIAL REPORT: Program helps minorities learn to surf appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Transportation Commission has added $2.2 billion to help with repairs and improve transportation infrastructure in California, $62.4 million will be allocated to projects on the Central Coast. The following projects will receive funding: $46 million will be used to change the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey The post Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz

It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Surfing#Racism#Sports#Hispanics#The Wahine Project#Mexican#Surfrider Org
townandtourist.com

Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)

Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
benitolink.com

Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District

The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz serial killer Herbert Mullin dies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Herbert W. Mullin, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 13 victims in the early 1970s, died Thursday while in state custody. Mullin, 75, likely died from natural causes, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. At the time of his death, Mullin was incarcerated in Stockton, Calif. at […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CSU Monterey Bay to offer abortion pills beginning 2023

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - To comply with State Bill 24, CSU Monterey Bay will offer abortion pills as soon as January 1, 2023. The bill states that each student health care clinic on California State University or University of California campus must offer abortion by medication, as specified. "The CSU is focused on providing access to The post CSU Monterey Bay to offer abortion pills beginning 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Uptick in traffic violations during 71st Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif. — During the 71st annual Car Week, the Monterey Police Department conducted fewer traffic stops compared to last year. From Aug. 17 to 20, police conducted 227 traffic stops, which resulted in 149 traffic citations. In 2021 there were 250 traffic stops and 190 citations. In addition,...
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Killed in Watsonville Plane Crash Identified

Authorities on Monday identified the three people who died after two small planes collided and then crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport last week. The victims were identified as 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, California, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner. A dog was also killed in the crash.
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast counties looking for public input for more electric charging stations

Central Coast counties are looking for input from the community as they work to identify sites for future electric vehicle charging stations. The "Transportation Agency for Monterey County" says its goal is to identify the best locations for new-public charging stations across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Ventura Counties. The agency adds more stations are The post Central Coast counties looking for public input for more electric charging stations appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway. This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he The post Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire burning in Fort Hunter Liggett 583 acres, 42% contained

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV) - CAL FIRE said they are responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill Tuesday that total 583 acres. The fire is currently 42% contained, no evacuations are in place, and no structures are currently threatened, according to CAL FIRE BEU. This is being called the Los Bueyes Fire. Assisting/Not a CAL The post Fire burning in Fort Hunter Liggett 583 acres, 42% contained appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy