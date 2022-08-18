ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Supreme Court denies ACLU request, keeps abortion ban in place

By Matthew Duckworth
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky Supreme Court denied the requests of the ACLU of Kentucky and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America for emergency relief on Thursday.

As a result, the two abortion bans that went into effect on Aug. 2 remain in effect.

Leaders from PPFA, the ACLU, and the ACLU of Kentucky issued a statement expressing their opposition to the state Supreme Court’s stance:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s abortion bans to remain in effect puts nearly a million people’s health care in jeopardy. Abortion is not only health care but also a critical individual freedom. Make no mistake: abortion bans result in tragic health outcomes and are a form of control over our bodies. Despite this setback, the fight continues. We will proceed with our case to restore and protect reproductive freedom in Kentucky. Politicians and the government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

The courts have yet to render a ruling on the merits of the challenges to the abortion bans. Arguments are scheduled to be heard in the Kentucky Supreme Court on the temporary injunction on Nov. 15.

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better-known Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not.
