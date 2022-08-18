Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Snapchat Reaches Settlement in Illinois Lawsuit: Here's What to Know
(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
northernpublicradio.org
Healthcare advocates say Illinois Medicaid expansion to undocumented immigrants makes sense
Under a new Medicaid expansion program in Illinois, qualifying undocumented immigrant adults age 42 and up can now apply for health coverage. Luvia Quiñones, the senior director of health policy at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Medicaid expansion program offers preventative care. “Don't you...
fox32chicago.com
Snapchat users can receive settlement money from new Illinois lawsuit
CHICAGO - A settlement has been reached in a new $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat, meaning you may qualify to collect a portion of the money. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc." — accuses Snapchat of using its "Lenses" and "Filters" features to collect "biometric data," thereby violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
starvedrock.media
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
Magic 95.1
Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
hoiabc.com
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
wlds.com
West Central IL Landowners Continue Fight with FERC Over Land Restoration Agreements with Spire STL Pipeline
Greene, Scott, and Jersey County landowners are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to take a closer look at the Spire STL Pipeline once again. Landowners have asked for a request to rehearing on FERC’s dismissal of a request to rehear the pipeline’s permit on July 21st. On...
WIFR
Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live. Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Organizations can Apply for Grants through Reimagine Public Safety Act
August 22, 2022 – Funding provided by the Reimagine Public Safety Act is now available to Illinois organizations who apply. Eligible organizations in communities such as Decatur can apply for $300,000 in annual grants. Apply by clicking here. Get qualified by clicking here. Create a better future today and...
wmay.com
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
Illinois EPA stopping household hazardous waste collection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily. Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational […]
KWQC
Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release. Gutierrez was identified...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
