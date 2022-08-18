ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CNY filmmakers debut new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ featuring ‘Sopranos’ actor

Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that featured “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New Hampshire State
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thornton Wilder
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Actor#Syracuse University#Performing#Syracuse Stage
localsyr.com

Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families

(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Syracuse.com

After a big soaking, Upstate NY could get another round of storms today

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a deluge that flooded basements and snapped a nearly monthlong dry spell in parts of Upstate New York, more rain is expected today. Thunderstorms could sweep across Upstate again this afternoon, although they are likely to be more scattered and deliver less rain than those that dropped several inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy