CNY filmmakers debut new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ featuring ‘Sopranos’ actor
Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that featured “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates 20 years with food, music and community (photos)
The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival. With 13 musical acts, including Puerto Rican salsa Grammy-nominated artist Giro Lopez headlining the event, the...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. The family did not list a cause of death, though Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life. A lifelong resident of Syracuse,...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
localsyr.com
Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families
(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
Company news: SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill recognized with Provost’s Award
Indu Rasika Churchill of the State University College at Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
After a big soaking, Upstate NY could get another round of storms today
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a deluge that flooded basements and snapped a nearly monthlong dry spell in parts of Upstate New York, more rain is expected today. Thunderstorms could sweep across Upstate again this afternoon, although they are likely to be more scattered and deliver less rain than those that dropped several inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
Company news: Schylar Kurth, Kelly McCarthy and Ryan Segar hired by DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella
DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella announced three new hires. Schylar Kurth joined the firm as a staff accountant. He will focus on commercial and individual tax and accounting clients. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and master of science in information systems at Le Moyne College. He previously interned with the firm.
