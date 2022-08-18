Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at three lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Health officials are asking people to be cautious when visiting certain lakes due to toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, an alert for harmful algae blooms has been issued for three lakes. The three lakes are Willow Creek Reservoir in...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Meth found in delivery car
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found methamphetamine in a delivery car. On Friday night shortly before 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business on Riverside Boulevard, just across the street from Norfolk High School. They had received reports of drugs being located in a delivery car.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus holds off Fremont 28-21 in thriller
FREMONT - A rivalry that spans more than a century gave the fans one to remember. The Columbus defense made a touchdown saving stop as time expired to outlast Fremont 28-21 on Friday night. The Discoverer line paved the way for Liam Blaser to rush for 142 yards and three...
Man killed in crash after offering roadside assistance outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities find 20 lbs. of meth in field near Winside; California residents arrested
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Two Los Angeles residents were arrested after state troopers reportedly found over 20 pounds of meth in a field in rural Wayne County. Residents of rural Winside reported two suspicious individuals at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, telling authorities that the individuals were reportedly going through their property.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth
WINSIDE, Neb. (AP) — State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Troopers responded Wednesday after residents near Winside...
