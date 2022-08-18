ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
CROSS COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection

BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County

KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Two charged in Cross County missing funds case

Kait 8

Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
WREG

I-40 crash explosion kills one in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas was shut down Monday after a truck hauling diesel fuel exploded on the interstate. It happened just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes. Arkansas State Police said a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two of them were commercial carrier trucks. […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
houstonherald.com

One arrested on DWI, speeding charges, patrol says

A 22-year-old Arkansas man was charged with two offenses late Saturday night and taken to the Cabool Police Station. Suhas Jannu, 22, of Jonesboro, was cited with DWI – first offense and speeding. He was processed and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Ark. district court clerk, former officer charged

CROSS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Kait 8

Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man arrested for murder while trying to run from Jonesboro police was returned to the city from Chicago. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. According to a news release on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing on motorcycle from deputy

A man facing several arrest warrants, allegedly ran from and then fought with a deputy before he was taken into custody, according to Independence County Circuit Court documents. It all began Aug. 8 on Warden Road when Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Ade was patrolling the area and noticed a...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

