Rockingham, NC

richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Ruby Lunceford Coward

ROCKINGHAM — Ruby Lunceford Coward, 94, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Mrs. Coward was born March 28, 1928 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Will and Hattie Lee Lunceford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Wallace Haynes Cates

HAMLET — Wallace Haynes Cates, 80, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at his home. Mr. Cates was born May 21, 1942 in Guilford County, the son of the late Walter Burrell and Dicie Phillips Cates. He was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of...
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Shirley Bullard Jones

ROCKINGHAM — Shirley Bullard Jones, 86, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst. She was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Richmond County, daughter of the late Mack and Virginia Burchette Bullard. Shirley was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ellerbe. She...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Essie McKay Paraharm

HAMLET — Essie McKay Paraharm, 92, of Hamlet, passed Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, noon-5 p.m., Nelson Funeral Home. Essie...
HAMLET, NC

