richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Ruby Lunceford Coward
ROCKINGHAM — Ruby Lunceford Coward, 94, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Mrs. Coward was born March 28, 1928 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Will and Hattie Lee Lunceford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Wallace Haynes Cates
HAMLET — Wallace Haynes Cates, 80, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at his home. Mr. Cates was born May 21, 1942 in Guilford County, the son of the late Walter Burrell and Dicie Phillips Cates. He was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, Class of...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Shirley Bullard Jones
ROCKINGHAM — Shirley Bullard Jones, 86, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst. She was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Richmond County, daughter of the late Mack and Virginia Burchette Bullard. Shirley was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ellerbe. She...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Essie McKay Paraharm
HAMLET — Essie McKay Paraharm, 92, of Hamlet, passed Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, noon-5 p.m., Nelson Funeral Home. Essie...
