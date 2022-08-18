ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Toyota Tundras targeted overnight in Longview catalytic converter thefts

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Two catalytic converters were stolen in Longview on Wednesday night, police said.

PRECIOUS METAL: Soaring prices fuel black market catalytic converter thefts in East Texas

Both thefts targeted Toyota Tundras, Longview Police announced. They offered some advice on how to keep yourself from becoming a victim of this kind of theft:

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • If possible, park your vehicle near security cameras or close to the front of a store.
  • Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway.
  • Install either a protective plate that covers your catalytic converter or a protection device to keep these thieves from making you their next victim.
  • Etch your vehicle’s VIN number or license plate number on your catalytic converter, so that if it is stolen, it can be identified as yours and returned back to you. This also helps us track them back to the crime and makes it easier to identify the thieves.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters are located under your vehicle and are required to pass state inspections. They are designed to burn hydrocarbons and other toxic ingredients stemming from the exhaust.

Precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium make up catalytic converters. Thieves can sell those metals for hundreds to thousands of dollars per ounce. According to insurer State Farm , platinum in some markets is trading at over $1,000 per ounce, palladium at $2,500 per ounce, and rhodium at $17,500 per ounce.

If you are a victim of catalytic converter theft, Longview Police Department asks that you report it to them or your local police department so that they can properly document and investigate the crime.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

