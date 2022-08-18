No bicycle lanes on Biltmore Avenue: Asheville plans for downtown will not move forward

ASHEVILLE - The city will not move forward with a controversial bike lane project on a short stretch of Biltmore Avenue, according to an Aug. 18 news release.

Over the last several weeks, the city has been in talks with business owners, property owners and the public about a proposal to add bike lanes to .3 miles of Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard avenues in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation's upcoming repaving project.

The proposal would have required the removal of one of the corridor's two southbound vehicular lanes and narrowed the sole northbound lane.

Previous coverage: Proposed bike lanes on Biltmore Ave unpopular among downtown businesses; decision pending

"Bike lanes will not be added at this time, rather the City will aim to enhance delivery access in the corridor by adding new loading zones and expanding existing ones," said the city release.

"Additionally, the City will work with NCDOT during this time to evaluate the potential for lowering the speed limit on Biltmore between Aston and Hilliard to encourage slower vehicle speeds."

Asheville slows speed limits on residential city streets: Which neighborhoods are next?

South of Aston Street, the speed limit is currently 35 mph.

The proposal had drawn mass opposition from the corridor's business owners, though comments from the public at large seemed to support the change.

According to the release, "based on community and stakeholder input," the city decided to take a phased approach to improving this section of Biltmore Avenue.

New apartments coming: Vote on 215 apartments coming to 319 Biltmore Ave. set for Asheville City Council

In direct response to business concerns, it will work with NCDOT to address "immediate function and operational issues related to loading and vehicle speeds."

Public outreach on the proposal began in June, though several business owners said they were not contacted until late July. The city's self-imposed deadline of Aug. 12 to make the decision on repaving efforts came and went. The final word ultimately fell to City Manager Debra Campbell.

Following NCDOT’s repaving project, the city will work with corridor stakeholders to evaluate the effectiveness of the added loading spaces and will implement changes as necessary, the release said.

Nantahala National Forest:Timber sale of 98 acres in Nantahala National Forest ignites environmentalist concerns

An email from Jessica Morriss, the city's assistant director of transportation, which was obtained by the Citizen Times, said "the challenge (city government) faces is how to balance the overall goals of the broader community, our policies, specific transportation plans, etc. with the concerns and needs of the people on the corridor that are most directly impacted."

Additional public engagement will occur on the proposal to add bike facilities to the corridor and other options will be developed for consideration.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.