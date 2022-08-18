ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

No bicycle lanes on Biltmore Avenue: Asheville plans for downtown will not move forward

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVYY7_0hMDtm5W00

ASHEVILLE - The city will not move forward with a controversial bike lane project on a short stretch of Biltmore Avenue, according to an Aug. 18 news release.

Over the last several weeks, the city has been in talks with business owners, property owners and the public about a proposal to add bike lanes to .3 miles of Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard avenues in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation's upcoming repaving project.

The proposal would have required the removal of one of the corridor's two southbound vehicular lanes and narrowed the sole northbound lane.

Previous coverage: Proposed bike lanes on Biltmore Ave unpopular among downtown businesses; decision pending

"Bike lanes will not be added at this time, rather the City will aim to enhance delivery access in the corridor by adding new loading zones and expanding existing ones," said the city release.

"Additionally, the City will work with NCDOT during this time to evaluate the potential for lowering the speed limit on Biltmore between Aston and Hilliard to encourage slower vehicle speeds."

Asheville slows speed limits on residential city streets: Which neighborhoods are next?

South of Aston Street, the speed limit is currently 35 mph.

The proposal had drawn mass opposition from the corridor's business owners, though comments from the public at large seemed to support the change.

According to the release, "based on community and stakeholder input," the city decided to take a phased approach to improving this section of Biltmore Avenue.

New apartments coming: Vote on 215 apartments coming to 319 Biltmore Ave. set for Asheville City Council

In direct response to business concerns, it will work with NCDOT to address "immediate function and operational issues related to loading and vehicle speeds."

Public outreach on the proposal began in June, though several business owners said they were not contacted until late July. The city's self-imposed deadline of Aug. 12 to make the decision on repaving efforts came and went. The final word ultimately fell to City Manager Debra Campbell.

Following NCDOT’s repaving project, the city will work with corridor stakeholders to evaluate the effectiveness of the added loading spaces and will implement changes as necessary, the release said.

Nantahala National Forest:Timber sale of 98 acres in Nantahala National Forest ignites environmentalist concerns

An email from Jessica Morriss, the city's assistant director of transportation, which was obtained by the Citizen Times, said "the challenge (city government) faces is how to balance the overall goals of the broader community, our policies, specific transportation plans, etc. with the concerns and needs of the people on the corridor that are most directly impacted."

Additional public engagement will occur on the proposal to add bike facilities to the corridor and other options will be developed for consideration.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Centre Daily

Asheville brewery breaks into distillery business

A WNC brewery is tapping into the spirited industry of distilling. In 2016, UpCountry Brewing Company opened in West Asheville, and a Brevard taproom opened two years later. This year, a collaboration motivated reintroduction as not only a craft brewery but as a craft distillery. UpCountry Brewing Company has rolled...
WLOS.com

Report of plane crash the result of strong storm, tree on high voltage line, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms shortly before the 911 call a strong storm had occurred in the area and that a large tree had fallen on high voltage power lines causing the explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC

This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Traffic
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing

While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Speed Limits#Ncdot#Biltmore
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
my40.tv

JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Mountain Xpress

Public weighs in on hospital applicants

Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tribpapers.com

Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner

Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
my40.tv

National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
thejournalonline.com

Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
visitncsmokies.com

What’s HOPpining in Frog Level?

Like many Western North Carolina towns, Waynesville did not see its initial development boom until the railroad was built in 1884. The agricultural, lumber, and tourism industries in Waynesville and Haywood County began to thrive as access to the west was opened up. Frog Level, the area of town located...
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy