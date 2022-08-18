Arraignment postponed in Aaron Thomas ‘naked fat test’ case

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The arraignment of former high school boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas has been postponed until Aug. 26 due to a scheduling conflict, according to court documents.

Thomas, 55, who worked at North Kingstown High School for nearly three decades, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation and had originally been scheduled to appear before a Washington County Superior Court judge on Friday.

Court records show the arraignment has been delayed a week. R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office confirmed the rescheduling is tied to a conflict between schedules.

The criminal allegations against Thomas stem from an eight-month law enforcement probe spurred by a Target 12 investigation last October into his practice of administering so-called “naked fat tests.”

A conviction for second-degree sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to state law. For a second-degree child molestation conviction, the mandatory minimum is six years in prison and the maximum is 30 years.

Neronha’s office and the North Kingstown Police Department brought the charges. Attorney John MacDonald, who is representing Thomas, said last month his client “adamantly denies that any criminal activity took place.”

“The sole purpose of the testing program was to better the athletic performance of North Kingstown High School’s student-athletes,” MacDonald said. “Hundreds of student-athletes participated in this program over the course of many years and greatly benefited from it. Mr. Thomas looks forward to his day in court and the opportunity to clear his name.”

The former coach is accused of engaging in sexual contact with two victims , according to Neronha and North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan. The sexual molestation charge stems from alleged sexual contact between Thomas and the victim between 2000 and 2002, according to law enforcement. The sexual assault charge is tied to alleged sexual contact with a victim between 2019 and 2020.

