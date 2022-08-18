ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Arraignment postponed in Aaron Thomas ‘naked fat test’ case

By Tim White, Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqFD3_0hMDtfuR00

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The arraignment of former high school boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas has been postponed until Aug. 26 due to a scheduling conflict, according to court documents.

Thomas, 55, who worked at North Kingstown High School for nearly three decades, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation and had originally been scheduled to appear before a Washington County Superior Court judge on Friday.

Court records show the arraignment has been delayed a week. R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office confirmed the rescheduling is tied to a conflict between schedules.

The criminal allegations against Thomas stem from an eight-month law enforcement probe spurred by a Target 12 investigation last October into his practice of administering so-called “naked fat tests.”

A conviction for second-degree sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to state law. For a second-degree child molestation conviction, the mandatory minimum is six years in prison and the maximum is 30 years.

Neronha’s office and the North Kingstown Police Department brought the charges. Attorney John MacDonald, who is representing Thomas, said last month his client “adamantly denies that any criminal activity took place.”

“The sole purpose of the testing program was to better the athletic performance of North Kingstown High School’s student-athletes,” MacDonald said. “Hundreds of student-athletes participated in this program over the course of many years and greatly benefited from it. Mr. Thomas looks forward to his day in court and the opportunity to clear his name.”

The former coach is accused of engaging in sexual contact with two victims , according to Neronha and North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan. The sexual molestation charge stems from alleged sexual contact between Thomas and the victim between 2000 and 2002, according to law enforcement. The sexual assault charge is tied to alleged sexual contact with a victim between 2019 and 2020.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers . Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada

NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
ABC6.com

Man accused of pretending to be Uber driver and assaulting passenger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday a man is accused of pretending to be an Uber driver and assaulting a passenger over the weekend. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that a 31-year-old woman and her friend ordered an Uber to pick them up from Salon nightclub Saturday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#Arraignment#Sports#Target 12
independentri.com

NK school district facing lawsuit for student negligence

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A federal court this week postponed a trial related to North Kingstown school officials’ alleged negligence in protecting a student who was sexually assaulted off campus in 2017. The case involves a then-ninth-grade North Kingstown High School student who was allegedly assaulted by another...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
middletownri.com

Middletown Police Make Felony Assault Arrest

Middletown Police make an arrest over the weekend for felony domestic assault on a person over 60 following an alleged incident on Green End Avenue. #MPDRI #MiddletownRI.
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket recruiting police officers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — For those interested in serving a local community, the city of Pawtucket is now taking applications for new police officers. Mayor Donald Grebien and Police Chief Tina Goncalves announced Friday that applications will be accepted through Sept. 19, 2022. “Pawtucket is a great community to live, work, and commit to public […]
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison, facing deportation, after possessing nearly two kilograms of cocaine, fake driver’s license

PROVIDENCE – A Dominican national, who was detained moments after he claimed a package containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, was sentenced on Tuesday to sixteen months in federal custody and faces deportation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Robinson Padilla-Rosario, 38,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy